 Reach Opulent X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Reach Opulent X

    Reach Opulent X

    Reach Opulent X is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,599 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reach Opulent X from HT Tech. Buy Reach Opulent X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Reach Opulent X Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 79.1 mm
    • Black, White
    • 157.5 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 55.19 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Reach
    • Opulent X
    • May 25, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.224 W/kg, Body: 0.607 W/kg
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Reach Opulent X FAQs

    What is the price of the Reach Opulent X in India?

    Reach Opulent X price in India at 4,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Reach Opulent X?

    How many colors are available in Reach Opulent X?

    How long does the Reach Opulent X last?

    What is the Reach Opulent X Battery Capacity?

    Is Reach Opulent X Waterproof?

    Reach Opulent X