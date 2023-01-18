 Realme 10 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 10 Pro 5G

    Realme 10 Pro 5G

    Realme 10 Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36836/heroimage/148201-v4-realme-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36836/images/Design/148201-v4-realme-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36836/images/Design/148201-v4-realme-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36836/images/Design/148201-v4-realme-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36836/images/Design/148201-v4-realme-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    108 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
    108 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 20,549 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India

    Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 Pro 5G is Rs.20,549 on amazon.in.

    Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 Pro 5G is Rs.20,549 on amazon.in.

    Realme 10 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 108 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 639 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 639 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F1.75
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • ISO-CELL
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.45
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • 163.7 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    • Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
    Display
    • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
    • 89.76 %
    • 20:9
    • 392 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 680 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 93.76 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Android v13
    • realme
    • Yes
    • December 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 10 Pro
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.165 W/kg, Body: 0.465 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 31.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 108 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 10 Pro 5g