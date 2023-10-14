Realme 12s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 12s Realme 12s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹16,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

