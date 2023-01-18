Realme 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 7 Summary

The Realme 7 was launched in 2020. The Realme 7 is a stylish device that stands out due to its distinct design. The phone has a quad-camera configuration on the back, a punch hole display, and a large screen, making it feel premium in the hands.



Price



The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration and 16,999 for the other variant with 8+128GB configuration.



Storage



Realme 7's 6GB RAM variant has 64GB of internal storage, while the other 8GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage.



Display



The Realme 7 boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD + LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3. It was the first phone in its price segment to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.



Processor



The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC made its debut with the Realme 7. Its inbuilt Mali-G76 GPU runs at 900 MHz. It has a 12nm octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 performance cores that can operate at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can run at 2GHz.



Camera



The Realme 7 has a quad-camera array on the back and a single front camera. The phone's primary camera is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera also has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, as well as two 2MP sensors for Macro and B&W pictures. Starry Mode, Super Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, 4K video recording at 30fps, and more are all available on the Realme 7.



Battery



The Realme 7 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with 30W Dart Charge.



Top rivals



Poco M2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31 and Infinix Zero 8 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Realme 7 has a thickness of 9.4mm and weighs 196.5g. Realme UI, which is based on Android 10, powers Realme 7. It is available in two colour variants- Mist Blue and Mist White.



