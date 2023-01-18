 Realme 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 7

    Realme 7

    Realme 7 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 7 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme 7 Summary

    The Realme 7 was launched in 2020. The Realme 7 is a stylish device that stands out due to its distinct design. The phone has a quad-camera configuration on the back, a punch hole display, and a large screen, making it feel premium in the hands.

    Price

    The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration and 16,999 for the other variant with 8+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    Realme 7's 6GB RAM variant has 64GB of internal storage, while the other 8GB RAM variant has an internal storage of 128GB. It has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage.

    Display

    The Realme 7 boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD + LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3. It was the first phone in its price segment to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

    Processor

    The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC made its debut with the Realme 7. Its inbuilt Mali-G76 GPU runs at 900 MHz. It has a 12nm octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 performance cores that can operate at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can run at 2GHz.

    Camera

    The Realme 7 has a quad-camera array on the back and a single front camera. The phone's primary camera is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera also has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, as well as two 2MP sensors for Macro and B&W pictures. Starry Mode, Super Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, 4K video recording at 30fps, and more are all available on the Realme 7.

    Battery

    The Realme 7 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with 30W Dart Charge.

    Top rivals

    Poco M2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31 and Infinix Zero 8 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Realme 7 has a thickness of 9.4mm and weighs 196.5g. Realme UI, which is based on Android 10, powers Realme 7. It is available in two colour variants- Mist Blue and Mist White.

    Reference-

    1)https://buy.realme.com/in/goods/236 2)https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-7-review-price-in-india-specifications-realme-6-comparison-features-2289129%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 7 Price in India

    Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 7 is Rs.12,829.01 on amazon.in.

    Realme 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super Dart, 30W: 50 % in 26 minutes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.1
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 9.4 mm
    • 196.5 grams
    • Mist Blue, Mist White
    • 162.3 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.36 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 480 nits
    • 20:9
    • 90.5 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 3, 2020 (Official)
    • 7
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.990 W/kg, Body: 0.934 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Realme 7