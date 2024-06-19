Vivo Y100i 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Vivo Y100i 5G
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Pink
The starting price for the Vivo Y100i 5G in India is Rs. 18,890. This is the Vivo Y100i 5G base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Pink.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.