 Vivo Y100i 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo Y100i 5G

Vivo Y100i 5G

Vivo Y100i 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,890 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 19 June 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
VivoY100i5G_Display_6.64inches(16.87cm)
VivoY100i5G_FrontCamera_8MP
VivoY100i5G_RAM_12GB
1/3 VivoY100i5G_Display_6.64inches(16.87cm)
2/3 VivoY100i5G_FrontCamera_8MP"
View all Images 3/3 VivoY100i5G_RAM_12GB"
Key Specs
₹18,890 (speculated)
512 GB
6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y100i 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y100i 5G in India is Rs. 18,890.  This is the Vivo Y100i 5G base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Pink.

Vivo Y100i 5G

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Pink
Upcoming
30% off

Vivo Y56 5G

Vivo Y56 5G (Orange Shimmer, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹22,999 ₹15,999
Buy Now

Vivo Y100i 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 44W
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.0 mm
  • Black, Blue, Pink
  • 190 grams
  • 164 mm
  • 76.1 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
Display
  • 19.9:9
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 91.06 %
  • 1080 x 2388 pixels
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 395 ppi
  • 85.29 %
Front Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • June 19, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • vivo
  • Origin OS
Main Camera
  • 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Dual
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 7 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Sensors
  • Handset with built-in Battery, Charger, USB Type-C Cable, Protective Case, Protective Film (Pre Applied), SIM Eject Tool, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Vivo

10% OFF
Vivo X100
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Stargaze Blue
₹61,999 ₹68,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Vivo X100
21% OFF
Vivo Y200 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Desert Gold
₹21,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Vivo Y200 5g
18% OFF
Vivo V29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Space Black
₹30,989 ₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Vivo V29
27% OFF
Vivo V29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Himalayan Blue
₹39,999 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Vivo V29 Pro
Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Y100i 5G Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
20% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Starry Glow
₹20,000 ₹24,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Realme 9 5g Se
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Phantom White
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
₹19,990 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y100i 5g Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India

27 Mar 2023
Tech Videos

Vivo Y100i 5G News

vivo Y28 5G

vivo Y28 5G launched in India; touted as 'affordable', check price and specs

08 Jan 2024
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000

Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more

27 Dec 2023
Vivo phones under 30000

Vivo phones under 30000: Try out top 5 Vivo smartphones; Check features, prices and more

27 Dec 2023
Realme 11 Pro

Best phones under 25000: Check Vivo Y200, Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

27 Dec 2023
Vivo V29e

10 best Vivo phones under 30000: Vivo V29e, Vivo V21 to Vivo Y200, check them out now

27 Dec 2023
Vivo X90

New live photo reveals Vivo X100 smartphone ahead of official announcement

05 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo Y100i 5g