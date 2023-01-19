Realme 5 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme 5 Pro Summary

Realme 5 Pro was launched in 2019 and it is reasonably priced and attractive, featuring a geometric metallic pattern on the back. The Realme 5 Pro, with its distinctive design, offers Snapdragon 712 processor, and the company's first quad-camera configuration. Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9, powered by Oppo's ColorOS UI. It is available in three colours: Chroma White, Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.



Price



The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM are available for Rs 14,999 and 16,999, respectively.



Storage



It comes in three different configurations: One with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, second with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the last with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Display



On the front, Realme 5 Pro has a large 6.3-inch LCD screen with a 90.6 screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a 1080x2340 full-HD+ resolution.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Realme 5 Pro. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, as well as integrated Adreno 616 graphics.



Camera



The Realme 5 Pro has a Quad-camera setup at rear. The Sony IMX586 sensor in the main rear camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels. It also features an f/1.79 aperture and PDAF capabilities. There's also a 2-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 16-megapixel front camera has an f/2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor.



Battery



Realme employs Oppo's proprietary VOOC quick charging technology on Realme 5 Pro, which has a 4035mAh battery. A 20W fast charger has been included with the phone.



Top rivals



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi A3, smartphones from Samsung M and A series, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Realme X are all the major competitors of the Realme 5 Pro in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS are also incorporated in the Realme 5 Pro, along with the typical sensors. Fingerprint and face recognition are the security features added to unlock the phone.



Reference-



