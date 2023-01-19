 Realme 5 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4035 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 5 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4035 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4035 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Realme 5 Pro Summary

    Realme 5 Pro was launched in 2019 and it is reasonably priced and attractive, featuring a geometric metallic pattern on the back. The Realme 5 Pro, with its distinctive design, offers Snapdragon 712 processor, and the company's first quad-camera configuration. Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9, powered by Oppo's ColorOS UI. It is available in three colours: Chroma White, Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

    Price

    The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM are available for Rs 14,999 and 16,999, respectively.

    Storage

    It comes in three different configurations: One with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, second with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the last with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

    Display

    On the front, Realme 5 Pro has a large 6.3-inch LCD screen with a 90.6 screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a 1080x2340 full-HD+ resolution.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Realme 5 Pro. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, as well as integrated Adreno 616 graphics.

    Camera

    The Realme 5 Pro has a Quad-camera setup at rear. The Sony IMX586 sensor in the main rear camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels. It also features an f/1.79 aperture and PDAF capabilities. There's also a 2-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 16-megapixel front camera has an f/2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor.

    Battery

    Realme employs Oppo's proprietary VOOC quick charging technology on Realme 5 Pro, which has a 4035mAh battery. A 20W fast charger has been included with the phone.

    Top rivals

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi A3, smartphones from Samsung M and A series, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Realme X are all the major competitors of the Realme 5 Pro in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS are also incorporated in the Realme 5 Pro, along with the typical sensors. Fingerprint and face recognition are the security features added to unlock the phone.

    Reference-

    Reference-

https://buy.realme.com/in/goods/129 https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-5-pro-review-india-price-2089311

    Realme 5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 4035 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 55 % in 30 minutes
    • 4035 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.82 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 157 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 74.2 mm
    • 184 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.45 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 90.6 %
    • 450 nits
    General
    • September 4, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • 5 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.28 W/kg, Body: 0.831 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 616
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme 5 Pro