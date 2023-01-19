Realme 9i 4gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 9i 4GB RAM Realme 9i 4GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9i 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9i 4GB RAM now with free delivery.