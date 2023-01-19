 Reliance Jiophone 2021 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Reliance Phones Reliance JioPhone 2021

    Reliance JioPhone 2021

    Reliance JioPhone 2021 is a KAI OS v2.5 phone, available price is Rs 2,099 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance JioPhone 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Reliance JioPhone 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,099
    4 GB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    KAI OS v2.5
    Reliance Jiophone 2021 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 360 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • No
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • KAI OS v2.5
    • No
    • JioPhone 2021
    • No
    • Reliance
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • April 12, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Qualcomm
    • Dual core, 1 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, HTML
    • MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, JioChat, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, WhatsApp
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Reliance Jiophone 2021 FAQs

    What is the price of the Reliance Jiophone 2021 in India?

    Reliance Jiophone 2021 price in India at 1,736 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Reliance Jiophone 2021?

    How many colors are available in Reliance Jiophone 2021?

    How long does the Reliance Jiophone 2021 last?

    What is the Reliance Jiophone 2021 Battery Capacity?

    Is Reliance Jiophone 2021 Waterproof?

    Reliance Jiophone 2021