Reliance Jiophone 2021 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Reliance JioPhone 2021 Reliance JioPhone 2021 is a KAI OS v2.5 phone, available price is Rs 2,099 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance JioPhone 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Reliance JioPhone 2021 now with free delivery.