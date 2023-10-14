Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A56 Samsung Galaxy A56 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1280 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 1280 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A56 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A56 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A56 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A56 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A56 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A56 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Samsung Exynos 1280

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) General Brand Samsung

Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280

Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Mali-G78 MP14

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

