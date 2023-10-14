 Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A56 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1280 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyA56_Display_6.65inches(16.89cm)
1/1 SamsungGalaxyA56_Display_6.65inches(16.89cm)
Key Specs
₹24,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Samsung Exynos 1280
64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
50 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A56 in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A56 base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A56 in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A56 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A56

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Samsung Galaxy A56 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 50 MP
  • 5500 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • 5500 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 396 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
General
  • Samsung
  • December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 5 nm
  • Mali-G78 MP14
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
