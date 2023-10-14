Samsung Galaxy M56 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M56 Samsung Galaxy M56 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 34,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M56 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M56 in India is Rs. 34,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M56 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M56 in India is Rs. 34,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M56 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M56 (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Pixel Density 386 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) General Brand Samsung

Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

