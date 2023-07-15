 Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 2023 Price in India (15 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
Key Specs
₹49,999
256 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 2023 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 4500 mAh
  • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • No
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 74.5 mm
  • White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
  • 155.7 mm
  • 7.9 mm
  • 177 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 403 ppi
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 86.49 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 120 Hz
General
  • Android v13
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 11, 2023 (Official)
  • Galaxy S21 FE 2023
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 219 GB
  • UFS 3.1
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 2023