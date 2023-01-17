 Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A72 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A72 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India starts at Rs.34,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A72 is Rs.29,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A72 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 203 grams
    • Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
    • 77.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 165 mm
    Display
    • 800 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 84.86 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 393 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • March 19, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A72
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • 28.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+8+5 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Up to 102 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy A72