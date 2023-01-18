 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 38,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹38,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs.38,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is Rs.31,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 27 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 13m 59s
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 27 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.7
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura Red
    • 199 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    • 163.7 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 60 Hz
    • 87 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 393 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Note 10 Lite
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • January 21, 2020 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.160 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 23.0 s
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP18
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India at 28,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite