Samsung Galaxy M42 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M42 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M42 5G now with free delivery.