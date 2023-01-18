 Samsung Galaxy M42 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M42 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M42 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is Rs.19,889 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 54m 16s
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray
    • Back: Plastic
    • 193 grams
    • 75.9 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 164.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 84.28 %
    • 20:9
    • 266 ppi
    General
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • May 1, 2021 (Official)
    • Galaxy M42 5G
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 64 bit
    • 48.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 103 GB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy M42 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India at 19,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M42 5G?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M42 5G?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Waterproof?

