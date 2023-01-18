 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 7

    Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 59,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹59,900
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP
    5 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Note 7 price in India starts at Rs.59,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 3500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F1.7
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • F1.7
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/1.7, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Gold Platinum, Silver Titanium, Black Onyx
    • 7.9 mm
    • 169 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 153.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 73.9 mm
    Display
    • 78.78 %
    • 515 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    General
    • September 2, 2016 (Official)
    • Galaxy Note 7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T880 MP12
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • Front
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Note 7