Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 now with free delivery.