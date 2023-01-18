 Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S21

    Samsung Galaxy S21

    Samsung Galaxy S21 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs.74,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S21 is Rs.59,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 10 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 00m 47s
    • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 151.7 mm
    • 169 grams
    • 71.2 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 7.9 mm
    • Phantom Gray, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
    Display
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 1300 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 20:9
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 85.92 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy S21
    • January 27, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • Mali-G78 MP14
    • 8 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 2100
    • 64 bit
    • 5 nm
    • Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR5
    • 18.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • Up to 102 GB
    • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India at 55,710 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S21?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S21?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S21