Sony Xperia Z Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363
Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 (Black)
₹23,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Sony Xperia Z price in India starts at Rs.23,382. The lowest price of Sony Xperia Z is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.
Sony Xperia Z price in India starts at Rs.23,382. The lowest price of Sony Xperia Z is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.