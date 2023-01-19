Sony Xperia Z Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia Z Sony Xperia Z is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 23,382 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor, 2330 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z now with free delivery.