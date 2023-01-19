 Sony Xperia Z Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia Z

    Sony Xperia Z is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 23,382 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor, 2330 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,382
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
    13 MP
    2.2 MP
    2330 mAh
    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    amazon
    ₹ 23,499
    Sony Xperia Z Price in India

    Sony Xperia Z price in India starts at Rs.23,382. The lowest price of Sony Xperia Z is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.

    Sony Xperia Z Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • 2330 mAh
    • Up to 530 Hours(3G) / Up to 550 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 146 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 7.9 mm
    • 139 mm
    • Yes, IP57
    • Black, Purple, White
    Display
    • 69.67 %
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • February 9, 2013 (Official)
    • Sony
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • No
    • Sony Xperia C6603, Sony Xperia C6602,Sony Xperia Z LTE,Sony Xperia Z HSPA+
    • Xperia Z
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 107 kbps EDGE: 296 kbps
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, v4
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
    • Adreno 320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Sony Xperia Z FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Z in India?

    Sony Xperia Z price in India at 24,236 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2330 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Z?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Z?

    How long does the Sony Xperia Z last?

    What is the Sony Xperia Z Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Z Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Z