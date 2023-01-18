 Swipe Konnect Power Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Konnect Power

    Swipe Konnect Power

    Swipe Konnect Power is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect Power from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Swipe Konnect Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 100 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 100 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    Design
    • 152 grams
    • Black
    • 9.4 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 65.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Konnect Power
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • August 7, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Swipe
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 12 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Swipe Konnect Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Konnect Power in India?

    Swipe Konnect Power price in India at 4,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Konnect Power?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Konnect Power?

    How long does the Swipe Konnect Power last?

    What is the Swipe Konnect Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Konnect Power Waterproof?

    Swipe Konnect Power