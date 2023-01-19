 Swipe Elite Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Swipe Elite Pro

    Swipe Elite Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite Pro from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31556/heroimage/swipe-elite-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31556/images/Design/swipe-elite-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Elite Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • White
    • 165 grams
    • 71.8 mm
    • 143.4 mm
    Display
    • 66.78 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • October 8, 2017 (Official)
    • Swipe
    • Yes
    • Elite Pro
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Swipe Elite Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Elite Pro in India?

    Swipe Elite Pro price in India at 5,649 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Elite Pro?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Elite Pro?

    What is the Swipe Elite Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Elite Pro Waterproof?

    Swipe Elite Pro