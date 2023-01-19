Swipe Elite Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Swipe Elite Pro Swipe Elite Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite Pro from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite Pro now with free delivery.