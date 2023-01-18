 Swipe Virtue Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Virtue

    Swipe Virtue

    Swipe Virtue is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Virtue from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Virtue now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27295/heroimage/swipe-virtue-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27295/images/Design/swipe-virtue-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27295/images/Design/swipe-virtue-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Virtue Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 172 grams
    • 70.8 mm
    • White
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.51 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • December 30, 2015 (Official)
    • Swipe
    • Virtue
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Swipe Virtue FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Virtue in India?

    Swipe Virtue price in India at 4,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Virtue?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Virtue?

    What is the Swipe Virtue Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Virtue Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Swipe Virtue