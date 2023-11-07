5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI negotiates contract with another AI, YouTube tests AI chatbot, more

November 7 has been an intriguing day for the artificial intelligence space. Building on yesterday's OpenAI developer conference, new initiatives were unveiled today. In the first development, an AI called Autopilot, belonging to the British AI firm Luminance, negotiated a contract from the start to the end with another AI, without any involvement from humans. In other news, YouTube has finally begun testing its new AI chatbot that will appear under select videos. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

AI negotiates contract

Luminance, a British AI firm, achieved a world-first by using their proprietary large language model (LLM) to enable AI to autonomously negotiate contracts with another AI system, eliminating the need for human involvement, reported CNBC. This innovation, called Autopilot, was designed to reduce the paperwork burden on lawyers, allowing them to focus on more creative aspects of their work.

“This is just AI negotiating with AI, right from opening a contract in Word all the way through to negotiating terms and then sending it to DocuSign,” Jaeger Glucina, chief of staff and managing director of Luminance told CNBC in an interview.

YouTube tests AI chatbot feature

YouTube is introducing new experimental AI features, including a chatbot that provides information about videos, answers questions, recommends related content, and quizzes viewers to take quick trivia questions or help with educational videos, reported The Verge.

Additionally, there is an AI tool for summarizing video comments. These initiatives are part of Google's broader effort to integrate AI across its services, and YouTube has previously introduced AI features for video creators, such as AI-generated backgrounds, dubbing for language translation, video topic and audio suggestions, and a potential AI tool for users to create music in the style of famous musicians.

Hollywood actors' union notes disagreement on AI

The Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), has not yet reached an agreement with major studios and streaming services after four months of strike action, according to a report by Reuters. Negotiations are ongoing, and key issues, including the use of artificial intelligence, remain unresolved. The union's negotiating committee is committed to securing a favorable deal to end the strike, emphasizing the need for fair compensation in the streaming TV era and protections related to AI to ensure the long-term viability of careers in the industry.

Popsocket to let customers design phone grips with AI

Popsocket, a phone accessory manufacturer, has introduced an AI Customizer that enables users to design their phone grips and cases with AI technology, as per a report by The Verge. This customization tool allows individuals to create personalized designs and bring their creative visions to life. Users can provide prompts or upload photos, like pictures of their pets, and modify backgrounds using the AI tool. Popsocket is also hosting a holiday giveaway with rewards of up to $100,000 for the best AI-designed phone grip creations.

AI software analyzes human movement via videos

3motionAI, a company focusing on AI-powered analysis of human movement, today launched its 3DNeuroNet engine, an AI technology for analyzing activity-specific human movement and biomechanics via videos, as per a BusinessWire report. The critical data insights extracted from these videos will be used to help people improve their performance, safety, health, and wellness across a variety of work, home, and play environments.

Unlike traditional wearable systems that require cumbersome suits, sensors, or expensive labs operated by trained technicians, the 3DNeuroNet engine can be used to analyze “real world” videos without costly hardware, sensors, or wearables.