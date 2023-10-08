5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI peddling false medical claims, Amazon’s AI companion, and more

AI app offers Taylor Swift $2 million to become virtual girlfriend; Authors outraged as AI trains on their books without consent; AI-generated 'Doctors' on social media peddling false medical claims; Uttar Pradesh govt approves 100+ AI and blockchain research studies- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI app offers Taylor Swift $2 million to become virtual girlfriend

AI app DreamGF.ai has offered Taylor Swift $2 million to use her likeness on its platform. The app enables users to interact with AI-generated chatbot-style girlfriends and create content with their likenesses. DreamGF.ai emphasises responsible AI integration in entertainment. The offer is specifically for using Swift's image in a dignified and reverent manner within the chatbot program, according to a Forbes report.

2. Authors outraged as AI trains on their books without consent

Nearly 200,000 books are utilised to train AI under the Books3 system, without authors' consent. These pirated ebooks encompass various genres and serve as crucial training data for generative AI systems. Authors, discovering their works involved, have expressed anger and helplessness. They argue that books hold immense personal value, and their unauthorised use in AI training is akin to theft. Legal action against companies like Meta is underway due to this contentious practice, CNN reported.

3. AI-generated 'Doctors' on social media peddling false medical claims

On social media, AI-generated bots posing as doctors often spread false medical advice. One Facebook bot claimed chia seeds could "get diabetes under control," amassing significant engagement. While chia seeds offer health benefits, no scientific evidence supports their use as a diabetes cure. This deceptive video not only disseminated false information but also featured a counterfeit doctor. Such AI-generated "doctors" frequently share misleading health and beauty tips on social media, according to a DW fact check report.

4. Uttar Pradesh govt approves 100+ AI and blockchain research studies

The Uttar Pradesh government's Department of Science and Technology has given the green light to more than 100 plus research studies involving artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. According to a report by PTI, these studies, conducted by prestigious educational institutions like IIT-Kanpur, aim to develop applications for various sectors, including healthcare and renewable energy. Examples include early throat cancer detection and specialised wheelchairs for people with disabilities. The approved proposals, totaling 109, represent a significant investment of Rs.14 crore in research and development.

5. Upgraded Amazon Alexa aims to be your "friendly" AI companion

Amazon showcased Alexa's enhanced conversational abilities at a product event. Executives highlighted how AI upgrades make Alexa a more friendly and personalised virtual companion. Demonstrations included interactions with pleasantries and personalised preferences, emphasising the natural and conversational nature of the AI assistant. This advancement aims to make Alexa feel like a helpful and personable friend for users, CNET reported.

