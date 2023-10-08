Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI peddling false medical claims, Amazon’s AI companion, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI peddling false medical claims, Amazon’s AI companion, and more

AI Roundup: AI app offers Taylor Swift $2 million to become virtual girlfriend, Authors outraged as AI trains on their books without consent, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 21:55 IST
Icon
Amazing discounts of up to 62% on Tablets! Grab these great deals on Amazon
artificial intelligence
1/5 Xiaomi Pad 6: This tablet features  Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 along with 144Hz Refresh and 11-inch screen. There is a discount of 31 percent available on Amazon. You can buy it for just Rs. 28999 from the original price of Rs. 41999. There is also a bank offer available up to Rs.5000 discount on SBI credit card for transactions. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 realme Pad X: This tab features 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has an 11-inch screen. The original price of this product is Rs.44999 but you can buy it for just Rs.25999 after a huge discount of 42 percent on Amazon. You can further reduce the price by availing the exchange offer. There is an exchange offer available of up to Rs.25250 There is also an additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value Rs.25000.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: This tab features a 10.5-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, and a 64 GB expandable ROM. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.16999, down from its original price of Rs.23999. Additionally, there is an extra Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.9999. If you choose to exchange an old device, you can get up to Rs.15100 off the tablet's price. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen): This tab is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.18999, marked down from its original price of Rs. 32000. Additionally, there's an opportunity for further savings with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs. 5000. If you have an old device to exchange, you could potentially save up to Rs. 16650  on your purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HONOR Pad X8: The HONOR Pad X8 is available at an incredible 62 percent discount on Amazon. You can buy it for just Rs.7999. However, the original price of this Tab is Rs. 20999. If you use an SBI Credit Card EMI transaction, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1750, on a purchase value of  Rs. 5000. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 7450.00 when you exchange your old device. (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 8. (Pexels)

AI app offers Taylor Swift $2 million to become virtual girlfriend; Authors outraged as AI trains on their books without consent; AI-generated 'Doctors' on social media peddling false medical claims; Uttar Pradesh govt approves 100+ AI and blockchain research studies- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI app offers Taylor Swift $2 million to become virtual girlfriend

AI app DreamGF.ai has offered Taylor Swift $2 million to use her likeness on its platform. The app enables users to interact with AI-generated chatbot-style girlfriends and create content with their likenesses. DreamGF.ai emphasises responsible AI integration in entertainment. The offer is specifically for using Swift's image in a dignified and reverent manner within the chatbot program, according to a Forbes report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Authors outraged as AI trains on their books without consent

Nearly 200,000 books are utilised to train AI under the Books3 system, without authors' consent. These pirated ebooks encompass various genres and serve as crucial training data for generative AI systems. Authors, discovering their works involved, have expressed anger and helplessness. They argue that books hold immense personal value, and their unauthorised use in AI training is akin to theft. Legal action against companies like Meta is underway due to this contentious practice, CNN reported.

3. AI-generated 'Doctors' on social media peddling false medical claims

On social media, AI-generated bots posing as doctors often spread false medical advice. One Facebook bot claimed chia seeds could "get diabetes under control," amassing significant engagement. While chia seeds offer health benefits, no scientific evidence supports their use as a diabetes cure. This deceptive video not only disseminated false information but also featured a counterfeit doctor. Such AI-generated "doctors" frequently share misleading health and beauty tips on social media, according to a DW fact check report.

4. Uttar Pradesh govt approves 100+ AI and blockchain research studies

The Uttar Pradesh government's Department of Science and Technology has given the green light to more than 100 plus research studies involving artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. According to a report by PTI, these studies, conducted by prestigious educational institutions like IIT-Kanpur, aim to develop applications for various sectors, including healthcare and renewable energy. Examples include early throat cancer detection and specialised wheelchairs for people with disabilities. The approved proposals, totaling 109, represent a significant investment of Rs.14 crore in research and development.

5. Upgraded Amazon Alexa aims to be your "friendly" AI companion

Amazon showcased Alexa's enhanced conversational abilities at a product event. Executives highlighted how AI upgrades make Alexa a more friendly and personalised virtual companion. Demonstrations included interactions with pleasantries and personalised preferences, emphasising the natural and conversational nature of the AI assistant. This advancement aims to make Alexa feel like a helpful and personable friend for users, CNET reported.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 21:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon