5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI promise by Intel, US’ chip exports, and more

Witnessing the AI boom, every big company is investing heavily in the technology and new developments are being revealed at a rapid pace. Intel recently announced its plans to incorporate AI into every product they build, while TSMC has launched a new R&D center for manufacturing microchips, as AI demands surge. All this, and more in our roundup of the 5 big things in AI that you may have missed today.

1. Intel to “build AI into every product”

Expanding its investment in artificial intelligence, Intel has announced plans to incorporate this technology into every product they build. According to a report by The Verge, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed future plans during a Q2 2023 earnings call. The company will also unveil its consumer Meteor Lake chip later this year which will feature a built-in neural processor.

2. TSMC launches new R&D center in Taiwan

To keep up with the booming AI industry, TSMC today announced the launch of its global Research and Development Center in Hsinchu, Taiwan. In a press release, TSMC revealed that this new facility will be the home for researchers who will develop process technology for the 2-nanometer generation. This facility will help produce smaller chips as their demand has skyrocketed with the advent of AI.

3. 73 percent of Sysadmins not leveraging AI to boost company profits

According to a new 2023 AI Impact on Sysadmins survey, 73 percent of the Sysadmins do not have any idea when it comes to leveraging AI to boost company revenues. Based on the 560 IT administrators worldwide, the report revealed that IT admins are aware of AI's impact on jobs like log analysis and patch management while recognizing the human significance in decision-making processes.

4. Generative AI products announced by Capgemini

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, Capgemini has announced its portfolio of AI products including generative AI assistants that will offer a “hyper-personalized” customer experience and knowledge assistance. According to the press release, AI products target enterprises that use foundational models with proprietary data.

5. US lawmakers rally for tightening rules around AI chip exports

Biden administration has been urged by two US lawmakers to tighten the rules against the export of AI chips, according to a Reuters report. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Representative Mike Gallagher urged the US government to strengthen the export control rules which block China's access to AI chips made by US companies such as Intel and Nvidia.