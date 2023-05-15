Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon services to news story, check them all out

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon services to news story, check them all out

AI Roundup: These are the latest and most interesting developments in the world of artificial intelligence that happened today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 20:59 IST
AI-powered Bing now on SwiftKey! Skype, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Edge get updates too
Bing
1/5 The SwiftKey mobile app now has access to AI-powered Bing features in three ways – search, chat, and tone changer. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 After receiving the update, the Bing icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on it, you can select the specific feature you want to use: Chat, Tone, or Search. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
3/5 Chat functionality is for more detailed queries, while Tone feature can help you communicate more effectively by using AI to customize your in-progress text to fit any situation. The Search functionality can quickly let you search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Apart from these, the translator functionality in the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
5/5 Bing in Skype access is expanding, so that everyone in a group chat can now chat with the new Bing. Only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview. (AP)
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, May 15. (Unsplash)

Artificial intelligence or AI has been in the headlines for months now, and the way things are going, it is likely to stay there for a long time. Just yesterday, we learned that Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the criticism of artificial intelligence that has been heard these days. Today, an Irish newspaper was in the news for publishing an AI-generated news story that it to take down shortly thereafter. Moreover, Amazon has made a big announcement to use AI to speed up its delivery services. All this and more in our daily AI round-up. Let's take a look.

1. Amazon to start AI delivery services

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to use Artificial Intelligence to speed up its delivery services and will do so by reducing the distance between customers and products, according to CNBC. Stefano Perego, vice president of customer fulfillment and global ops services for North America and Europe at Amazon told CNBC, “I think one area that we consider key in order to lower cost to serve is on inventory placement”. Amazon's “regionalization” effort will attempt to reduce costs by delivering goods from warehouses that are closer to the customer rather than from another part of the country.

2. ChatGPT fails to recognize Japanese Minister

In a shocking turn of events, ChatGPT, which has been in the headlines for the past few months owing to its groundbreaking features, failed to recognize Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro. Astonishingly Taro has been an advocate for the use of AI to tackle labour shortages in Japan but OpenAI's popular chatbot provided an incorrect response when he asked about himself, Taro revealed in a Bloomberg interview.

3. Newspaper takes down popular AI-generated news story

Ireland's popular newspaper, The Irish Times, took down an AI-generated news story that the publication published earlier. The opinion article titled ‘Irish women's obsession with fake tan is problematic' ranked as the second most read article of the day before being taken down the following day, according to a report by The Independent. “The Irish Times has become aware that the article originally published on this page may not have been genuine”, read a note under the original headline.

4. AI technology could help locate lost belongings

Researchers have developed AI technology that could be programmed into companion robots to help people locate lost belongings such as phones, glasses, wallets, and more, according to a PTI report. Ali Ayub, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo in Canada said, “The long-term impact of this is really exciting.” The researchers have developed this primarily to help people with dementia but the possibilities do not end there.

5. Google invests in Center for Responsible AI at IIT Madras

Google, after making several AI announcements at Google I/O 2023, has invested $1 million in IIT Madras' Center for Responsible Artificial Intelligence (CeRAI), according to a report by LiveMint. The tech giant has been announced as the ‘platinum consortium' and the new center will support research projects and develop datasets for applications in Artificial Intelligence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 20:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets