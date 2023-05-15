5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon services to news story, check them all out

Artificial intelligence or AI has been in the headlines for months now, and the way things are going, it is likely to stay there for a long time. Just yesterday, we learned that Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the criticism of artificial intelligence that has been heard these days. Today, an Irish newspaper was in the news for publishing an AI-generated news story that it to take down shortly thereafter. Moreover, Amazon has made a big announcement to use AI to speed up its delivery services. All this and more in our daily AI round-up. Let's take a look.

1. Amazon to start AI delivery services

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to use Artificial Intelligence to speed up its delivery services and will do so by reducing the distance between customers and products, according to CNBC. Stefano Perego, vice president of customer fulfillment and global ops services for North America and Europe at Amazon told CNBC, “I think one area that we consider key in order to lower cost to serve is on inventory placement”. Amazon's “regionalization” effort will attempt to reduce costs by delivering goods from warehouses that are closer to the customer rather than from another part of the country.

2. ChatGPT fails to recognize Japanese Minister

In a shocking turn of events, ChatGPT, which has been in the headlines for the past few months owing to its groundbreaking features, failed to recognize Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro. Astonishingly Taro has been an advocate for the use of AI to tackle labour shortages in Japan but OpenAI's popular chatbot provided an incorrect response when he asked about himself, Taro revealed in a Bloomberg interview.

3. Newspaper takes down popular AI-generated news story

Ireland's popular newspaper, The Irish Times, took down an AI-generated news story that the publication published earlier. The opinion article titled ‘Irish women's obsession with fake tan is problematic' ranked as the second most read article of the day before being taken down the following day, according to a report by The Independent. “The Irish Times has become aware that the article originally published on this page may not have been genuine”, read a note under the original headline.

4. AI technology could help locate lost belongings

Researchers have developed AI technology that could be programmed into companion robots to help people locate lost belongings such as phones, glasses, wallets, and more, according to a PTI report. Ali Ayub, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo in Canada said, “The long-term impact of this is really exciting.” The researchers have developed this primarily to help people with dementia but the possibilities do not end there.

5. Google invests in Center for Responsible AI at IIT Madras

Google, after making several AI announcements at Google I/O 2023, has invested $1 million in IIT Madras' Center for Responsible Artificial Intelligence (CeRAI), according to a report by LiveMint. The tech giant has been announced as the ‘platinum consortium' and the new center will support research projects and develop datasets for applications in Artificial Intelligence.