5 things about AI you may have missed today: Meta’s new AI tool, Google enhances AI experience, more

Today was a massive day in the artificial intelligence domain. We saw big announcements from major players in this space. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has released a new AI tool called AudioCraft that can generate audio and music from simple text prompts. In other news, Google has shared three new ways in which users can enhance their Search experience with AI. This comes as the company plans to roll out the AI Search feature next week. And in a shocking development, it appears that Elon Musk might have bought the domain www.ai.com from OpenAI. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Meta announces AudioCraft

Just hours ago, Meta announced its newest AI tool called AudioCraft which lets users generate high-quality audio and music from text. According to the official blog post, AudioCraft consists of three models, namely, MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen was trained with Meta-owned and specifically licensed music and generates music from text prompts. AudioGen, which was trained on public sound effects, generates audio from text prompts. Finally, the newest entry, EnCodec is a decoder that allows higher-quality music generation with fewer artifacts.

Three new features for AI-powered Google Search

Google, today, revealed three new features for its AI-powered Search engine that will roll out next week. Explaining them in a blog post, Google said, “With our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE), you can quickly get up to speed on a new topic, uncover quick tips for your specific questions or discover products and things to consider — with article links to dig deeper”.

The three features include the addition of images and videos for more contextual searching, faster overviews to get information quickly, and the published date next to each link it shows, in order to help understand users whether the information is relevant or not.

Elon Musk bought AI.com?

According to a report by AnalyticsIndiaMag, Twitter owner Elon Musk might have bought the domain www.ai.com. Just a month ago, we found out that the domain likely belonged to OpenAI as it redirected to ChatGPT. However, now it redirects to xAI, Musk's newest company, and his AI venture. The move might mean that the billionaire struck a deal with the ChatGPT maker to claim the domain. No official announcements have been made regarding this.

Tinder tests new AI feature

Tinder, the popular dating app, is testing a new AI feature that will look into a user's gallery and select five photos that represent them the best for their dating profile, as per a report by TechCrunch.

“AI has really inspired our product people across the entire company to really think about ways that we can create new experiences, but also solve for key dating pain points. I'll use Tinder as an example. Sometimes, people are really excited to jump into the Tinder experience…then in that exact moment where you upload five pictures, people get generally nervous or uncomfortable, like, ‘What is the right picture that I've taken over the last year to make my dating profile more me?” Match Group CEO Bernard Kim said during an earnings call today.

Kim then went over to explain the new AI photo selection tool that is in the works. She also revealed that the feature might be rolled out to people in a few months' time.

Kenya suspends Sam Altman's crypto project

As per a Reuters report, Kenya's interior ministry informed that it had suspended OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project Worldcoin which was launched last week. In doing so, Kenya has become the first country to shun the project.

"Relevant security, financial services, and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities," interior minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement.