5 things about AI you may have missed today: Sonata Software’s new AI, Turnitin's AI detection tool and more

AI Roundup: Sonata launches new generative AI platform called Harmoni.AI; Turnitin’s new AI detection tool is just what educators needed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 22:57 IST
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 25. (REUTERS)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 25. (REUTERS)

Today, July 25, businesses are coming up with innovative solutions in the artificial intelligence space. Sonata Software has launched its own generative AI platform called Harmoni.AI, and the company claims that it focuses on ethics and responsible design; Turnitin's new AI detection tool is just what educators needed ever since ChatGPT first became free to the public - this and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software, an Indian IT firm, has launched its own generative AI offering called Harmoni.AI, as per a report by Live Mint. The company claims that the AI platform adopts a ‘responsible by design' approach and prioritizes ethics, trust, privacy, security, and compliance.

Samir Dhir, MD and CEO of Sonata Software, said “We are excited to launch Harmoni.AI, our Play Big move in a Responsible-first AI and generative AI space…Our responsibility is to help Enterprises leverage the most relevant use cases for their specific business needs within a governed framework. The key to success, therefore, as with any AI, is the guardrails that humans build around them to guarantee secure and trusted outcomes”.

AI can help detect breast cancer

Researchers from Cardiff, UK, have developed an AI tool that is capable of improving the accuracy of medical diagnostics and help in early detection of breast cancer, as per a BBC report. The tool will empower radiologists in improving both the speed and accuracy of decision-making.

“The other thing about artificial intelligence is it doesn't actually need a break. It can get through a phenomenal number of scans and support the radiologists therefore to tackle the 'sticky' ones,” Judi Rhys, chief executive of cancer charity Tenovus, said.

Turnitin reviews 65 million papers, finds 6.7 million used more than 20% AI writing

Turnitin, a plagiarism and similarity checker, stated that it reviewed more than 65 million academic papers and found a shockingly high number of AI writing. According to a report by The Hindu, the tool found more than 2.1 million papers had at least 80 percent AI writing while 6.7 million had more than 20 percent AI writing.

“In just over three months, Turnitin's new AI detection feature is being used widely and it is giving educators data they have asked for since ChatGPT first became free to the public in November 2022,” said Annie Chechitell, chief product officer at Turnitin.

HDFC Ergo launches Centre for Excellence for generative AI

According to a report by the Times of India, HDFC Ergo, the private sector general insurance company, has launched its Centre for Excellence (CoE) for generative AI. The CoE will be imparting hyper-personalized customer experience on the back of generative AI solutions.

Google Cloud is collaborating with HDFC Ergo to assist them in identifying the use cases and upskilling their teams on the technology of generative AI.

Bing AI chatbot to come to Google Chrome, Safari

Microsoft is testing its Bing AI chatbot for Google Chrome and Safari browser, as per a report by The Verge. The tool can soon be available on both browsers and users will be able to access the generative AI to enhance their browsing experience. In a statement given to The Verge, Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft's director of communications, said, “We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers. We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete”.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 22:23 IST
