Home Tech News Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals: 50% off! Grab Sony, Samsung, Jabra TWS earbuds, headphones now

Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals: 50% off! Grab Sony, Samsung, Jabra TWS earbuds, headphones now

As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 enters its final day, here are some noteworthy deals on TWS earbuds with a minimum 50% discount. Check out these Amazon Prime Day Sale deals now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 10:53 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: HAMMER Active 2.0 and Cyclone smartwatches unveiled; check prices
HAMMER India has unveiled 2 smartwatches and that too in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch launch is scheduled to happen on the occasion of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023 on July 15th. Amazon prime day sale is a much-awaited annual online sale that makes available tens of thousands of products with massive discounts. Check what these HAMMER smartwatches are all about. The smartwatches are available for purchase from July 15th, 2023, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Their prices range from Rs. 1299 to Rs. 1899. 
1/6 HAMMER India has unveiled 2 smartwatches and that too in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch launch is scheduled to happen on the occasion of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023 on July 15th. Amazon prime day sale is a much-awaited annual online sale that makes available tens of thousands of products with massive discounts. Check what these HAMMER smartwatches are all about. The smartwatches are available for purchase from July 15th, 2023, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Their prices range from Rs. 1299 to Rs. 1899.  (Hammer India)
image caption
2/6  With its large 1.95" IPS display and 600 nits' brightness, the Active 2.0 smartwatch has a metallic body and detachable silicone straps with 2 color options (black & blue) that offer both durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
image caption
3/6 It has strong Bluetooth connectivity, and clear calling, and saves up to 50 contacts for seamless communication. It features IP67 water resistance, In-app GPS, weather updates, a stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control. (Hammer India)
image caption
4/6 The Cyclone boasts a striking 1.39" round display with a brightness of 600 nits, a 60 Hz refresh rate a metallic body, and a detachable strap with 4 color options (midnight black, coral peach, navy blue, ash grey) that offer durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
image caption
5/6 Users can enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker, and a microphone that enhances the calling experience. Security and customization are assured with password protection, multiple watch faces, and enjoy an IP67 water resistance for worry-free usage. (Hammer India)
image caption
6/6 The watch provides three menu styles and access to over 100 sports modes and over 100+ wallpapers through the supportive app, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can track and analyze their activities with ease.  (Hammer India)
Amazon Prime Day Sale
View all Images
Grab these exclusive deals on TWS earbuds and headphones during Amazon Prime Day Sale. (Pexels)

As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 enters its final day, shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of discounts and deals on various products. Notably, premium brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and others are offering significant discounts on their TWS earbuds. Here are some noteworthy Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on TWS earbuds with a minimum 50% discount:

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, a premium offering from the company, boasts features like Active Noise Cancellation, Auto Switch, Dolby ATMOS support, and more. With a substantial discount, the earbuds are available on Amazon for just Rs. 6599, down from the original price of Rs. 13990.

2. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Sony's WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with enticing features such as quick charge support, fast pairing, 360 Reality Audio, and music upscaling. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, these earbuds can be purchased at an attractive discounted price of Rs. 3990, down from the original price of Rs. 8990.

B09PC695Q9-1

3. Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's Elite 3 offers noise isolation for crystal-clear calls, fast charging support, and an impressive 28-hour battery life, including the charging case. The Amazon Prime Day Sale presents an excellent opportunity to grab these earbuds at a whopping 57% discount. They are now available for just Rs. 2999, down from the original price of Rs. 6999.

B09CGKT1XF-2

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Featuring a unique bean-shaped design and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers up to 21 hours of playback time. Amazon is currently offering a 20% discount, enabling customers to purchase these earbuds for just Rs. 15989 (original price: Rs. 19999).

B0B8YMQRFV-3

5. JBL Wave 200 TWS

JBL Wave 200 TWS comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C charging, and voice assistant support. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers can avail a massive 62% discount on these earbuds, making them available for just Rs. 2298 (original price: Rs. 5,999).

B09XS1G154-4

6. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 showcases an open-ring design, ambient sound feature, and a claimed battery life of approximately 17.5 hours. Additionally, it includes built-in Alexa functionality. These earbuds are now available at an attractive discounted price of Rs. 9990 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

B0B7S2TQ7V-5

7. Oppo Enco X

Oppo Enco X offers Dynaudio tuning, a claimed 25-hour battery life, and Active Noise Cancellation support. During the sale, these earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 7,613, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990.

 

B08MVC9CTC-6

8. Jabra Elite 2

Jabra Elite 2, an affordable option, features two built-in microphones for enhanced call quality and offers a claimed battery life of 21 hours. Shoppers can find these earbuds on Amazon for just Rs. 2,749 (original price: Rs. 5,999).

B09D7WYBQ5-7

9. JBL New Tune 130NC TWS

JBL New Tune 130NC TWS earbuds come with an equalizer, a claimed playback time of 40 hours, and four microphones for clear calls. These earbuds are available for Rs. 3,498 (original price: Rs. 6,999).

B09HGJH6JY-8

10. All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Echo Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation, three microphones for improved call quality, built-in Alexa, and more. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, they can be purchased for Rs. 4,499 (original price: Rs. 11,999).

B085WV64Y7-9

Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab these premium audio products at remarkably discounted prices before the sale ends.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 10:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets