Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals: 50% off! Grab Sony, Samsung, Jabra TWS earbuds, headphones now

As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 enters its final day, shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of discounts and deals on various products. Notably, premium brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and others are offering significant discounts on their TWS earbuds. Here are some noteworthy Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on TWS earbuds with a minimum 50% discount:

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, a premium offering from the company, boasts features like Active Noise Cancellation, Auto Switch, Dolby ATMOS support, and more. With a substantial discount, the earbuds are available on Amazon for just Rs. 6599, down from the original price of Rs. 13990.

2. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Sony's WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with enticing features such as quick charge support, fast pairing, 360 Reality Audio, and music upscaling. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, these earbuds can be purchased at an attractive discounted price of Rs. 3990, down from the original price of Rs. 8990.

3. Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's Elite 3 offers noise isolation for crystal-clear calls, fast charging support, and an impressive 28-hour battery life, including the charging case. The Amazon Prime Day Sale presents an excellent opportunity to grab these earbuds at a whopping 57% discount. They are now available for just Rs. 2999, down from the original price of Rs. 6999.

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Featuring a unique bean-shaped design and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers up to 21 hours of playback time. Amazon is currently offering a 20% discount, enabling customers to purchase these earbuds for just Rs. 15989 (original price: Rs. 19999).

5. JBL Wave 200 TWS

JBL Wave 200 TWS comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C charging, and voice assistant support. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers can avail a massive 62% discount on these earbuds, making them available for just Rs. 2298 (original price: Rs. 5,999).

6. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 showcases an open-ring design, ambient sound feature, and a claimed battery life of approximately 17.5 hours. Additionally, it includes built-in Alexa functionality. These earbuds are now available at an attractive discounted price of Rs. 9990 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

7. Oppo Enco X

Oppo Enco X offers Dynaudio tuning, a claimed 25-hour battery life, and Active Noise Cancellation support. During the sale, these earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 7,613, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990.

8. Jabra Elite 2

Jabra Elite 2, an affordable option, features two built-in microphones for enhanced call quality and offers a claimed battery life of 21 hours. Shoppers can find these earbuds on Amazon for just Rs. 2,749 (original price: Rs. 5,999).

9. JBL New Tune 130NC TWS

JBL New Tune 130NC TWS earbuds come with an equalizer, a claimed playback time of 40 hours, and four microphones for clear calls. These earbuds are available for Rs. 3,498 (original price: Rs. 6,999).

10. All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Echo Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation, three microphones for improved call quality, built-in Alexa, and more. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, they can be purchased for Rs. 4,499 (original price: Rs. 11,999).

Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab these premium audio products at remarkably discounted prices before the sale ends.