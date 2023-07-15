Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Up to 61% off! Check out these sizzling deals on Air Fryers

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started, and it's a great opportunity for Prime members to go shopping. This exciting event will last for two days, from July 15 to July 16. Only Prime members can access the sale and the company takes it as an opportunity to attract new subscribers. There are lots of discounts and deals on a wide range of items, so it's a perfect time to get some amazing bargains. You can also take advantage of exchange offers, bank offers, cashback options, and even pay for select products in installments without any extra cost. We have researched and put together a list of the best deals on home and kitchen appliances available during the Prime Day sale. So, check out these top 5 Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Air fryers.

1. Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity

The Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is a versatile kitchen appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, grill, and dehydrate food. It has a large capacity of 4.6 liters, making it perfect for cooking for a crowd. The appliance is also equipped with 9 pre-set menus, making it easy to cook your favorite dishes.

For a limited time, the Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is on sale for Rs. 9399 on Amazon Prime Day. This is a great opportunity to save 53 percent on this versatile and powerful kitchen appliance.

B07Z93ZRVP-1

2. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is a great way to cook healthy meals without using a lot of oil. It can cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is on sale for Amazon Prime Day! The regular price is Rs. 14999, but it's currently on sale for Rs. 5999. That's a huge 60 percent discount!

B0B9341Z4G-2

3. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

The Pigeon Healthyfry Digital Air Fryer is on sale for 61 percent off on Amazon Prime Day! This is a great opportunity to save on this popular air fryer, which features 360° high speed air circulation technology and a non-stick 4.2 L basket. The Healthifry is perfect for cooking a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and french fries. It's also a great way to reduce your oil consumption.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is available with a massive 61% discount for Rs. 3,099. The earlier MRP was Rs. 7,995.

B0B8XNPQPN-3

4. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W

The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W is a popular kitchen appliance that allows you to cook your favorite foods using only up to 80% less oil and offers the similar taste as deep-frying, making it a healthy and delicious option. It is currently on sale for Rs. 3999 on Amazon Prime Day, a 50% discount off the regular price of Rs. 8,000.

B09G75BMW4-4

5. Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi is a great option for anyone looking for a healthy way to cook. It uses hot air to circulate around food, which cooks it evenly and without the need for oil. This means that you can enjoy all of your favorite fried foods without all of the unhealthy fat. The air fryer also has a number of other features that make it a great choice, including a digital touch panel, a 60-minute timer, and a basket release button.

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity is currently on sale for Rs. 6399 on Amazon India, a 49% discount off its regular price of Rs. 12490.

B01LWUEDJI-5

This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this air fryer, so if you have been thinking about getting one, now is the time to buy.