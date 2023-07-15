Home Tech News Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Up to 61% off! Check out these sizzling deals on Air Fryers

Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Up to 61% off! Check out these sizzling deals on Air Fryers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 offers exclusive deals for Prime members, including discounts, exchange offers, and cashback options on various products. Check out the best deals just for you as the Amazon Prime Day Sale is live.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 15:09 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: HAMMER Active 2.0 and Cyclone smartwatches unveiled; check prices
HAMMER India has unveiled 2 smartwatches and that too in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch launch is scheduled to happen on the occasion of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023 on July 15th. Amazon prime day sale is a much-awaited annual online sale that makes available tens of thousands of products with massive discounts. Check what these HAMMER smartwatches are all about. The smartwatches are available for purchase from July 15th, 2023, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Their prices range from Rs. 1299 to Rs. 1899. 
1/6 HAMMER India has unveiled 2 smartwatches and that too in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. HAMMER Active 2.0 Smartwatch and HAMMER Cyclone Smartwatch launch is scheduled to happen on the occasion of the Amazon upcoming sale 2023 on July 15th. Amazon prime day sale is a much-awaited annual online sale that makes available tens of thousands of products with massive discounts. Check what these HAMMER smartwatches are all about. The smartwatches are available for purchase from July 15th, 2023, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Their prices range from Rs. 1299 to Rs. 1899.  (Hammer India)
image caption
2/6  With its large 1.95" IPS display and 600 nits' brightness, the Active 2.0 smartwatch has a metallic body and detachable silicone straps with 2 color options (black & blue) that offer both durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
image caption
3/6 It has strong Bluetooth connectivity, and clear calling, and saves up to 50 contacts for seamless communication. It features IP67 water resistance, In-app GPS, weather updates, a stopwatch, calculator, calendar, pedometer, camera control, and music control. (Hammer India)
image caption
4/6 The Cyclone boasts a striking 1.39" round display with a brightness of 600 nits, a 60 Hz refresh rate a metallic body, and a detachable strap with 4 color options (midnight black, coral peach, navy blue, ash grey) that offer durability and comfort.  (Hammer India)
image caption
5/6 Users can enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker, and a microphone that enhances the calling experience. Security and customization are assured with password protection, multiple watch faces, and enjoy an IP67 water resistance for worry-free usage. (Hammer India)
image caption
6/6 The watch provides three menu styles and access to over 100 sports modes and over 100+ wallpapers through the supportive app, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can track and analyze their activities with ease.  (Hammer India)
Air fryers
View all Images
Check out these top 5 Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Air fryers. (Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started, and it's a great opportunity for Prime members to go shopping. This exciting event will last for two days, from July 15 to July 16. Only Prime members can access the sale and the company takes it as an opportunity to attract new subscribers. There are lots of discounts and deals on a wide range of items, so it's a perfect time to get some amazing bargains. You can also take advantage of exchange offers, bank offers, cashback options, and even pay for select products in installments without any extra cost. We have researched and put together a list of the best deals on home and kitchen appliances available during the Prime Day sale. So, check out these top 5 Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Air fryers.

1. Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity

The Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is a versatile kitchen appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, grill, and dehydrate food. It has a large capacity of 4.6 liters, making it perfect for cooking for a crowd. The appliance is also equipped with 9 pre-set menus, making it easy to cook your favorite dishes.

For a limited time, the Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is on sale for Rs. 9399 on Amazon Prime Day. This is a great opportunity to save 53 percent on this versatile and powerful kitchen appliance.

B07Z93ZRVP-1

2. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is a great way to cook healthy meals without using a lot of oil. It can cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is on sale for Amazon Prime Day! The regular price is Rs. 14999, but it's currently on sale for Rs. 5999. That's a huge 60 percent discount!

B0B9341Z4G-2

3. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

The Pigeon Healthyfry Digital Air Fryer is on sale for 61 percent off on Amazon Prime Day! This is a great opportunity to save on this popular air fryer, which features 360° high speed air circulation technology and a non-stick 4.2 L basket. The Healthifry is perfect for cooking a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and french fries. It's also a great way to reduce your oil consumption.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is available with a massive 61% discount for Rs. 3,099. The earlier MRP was Rs. 7,995.

B0B8XNPQPN-3

 

4. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W

The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W is a popular kitchen appliance that allows you to cook your favorite foods using only up to 80% less oil and offers the similar taste as deep-frying, making it a healthy and delicious option. It is currently on sale for Rs. 3999 on Amazon Prime Day, a 50% discount off the regular price of Rs. 8,000.

B09G75BMW4-4

5. Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi is a great option for anyone looking for a healthy way to cook. It uses hot air to circulate around food, which cooks it evenly and without the need for oil. This means that you can enjoy all of your favorite fried foods without all of the unhealthy fat. The air fryer also has a number of other features that make it a great choice, including a digital touch panel, a 60-minute timer, and a basket release button.

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity is currently on sale for Rs. 6399 on Amazon India, a 49% discount off its regular price of Rs. 12490.

B01LWUEDJI-5

This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this air fryer, so if you have been thinking about getting one, now is the time to buy.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 15:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets