Ancient green comet to visit Earth after 50000 years; Know date and time to watch it LIVE

The famous green comet, which will be visiting Earth after a period of 50,000 years, is just a few days away from its closest approach. Do not miss this rare moment. Find out the date and time to watch it.

For a few weeks now, we have been hearing about an ancient green comet which will soon make an appearance in the night sky of the Earth. But this is no ordinary comet. This comet, known as Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, will be visiting our planet after a period of 50,000 years! This means the last time the Earth saw this comet, human civilisation did not exist. And recent reports are suggesting that it might also be the last time we see it as the icy comet might get destroyed from the heat of the inner solar system. So, do not miss out on a chance to watch this unique comet flying across the sky. Check details below.

Date and time to watch the green comet

The most exciting part about this astronomical event is that the comet will be visible to the unaided eye. While a backyard telescope will let you take a closer look at it, you can still watch it swim across the sky in any area with low light conditions. While it is already visible in the northeastern sky, the best view will be on February 1, 2023 when it will be closest to the Earth.

How to watch the Comet ZTF

While the comet will be visible to the naked eye on February 1 and 2, there are some preconditions to be able to watch it. You need to be in an area with relatively low light pollution and clear sky. This means that people living in big cities might not be able to see the comet directly or with the help of a telescope.

So, what can you do? Don't worry. You do not have to miss out on this historic occurrence. The Virtual Telescope Project, an online telescope webcast platform, will be hosting a free livestream of the comet starting 9:30 AM IST on February 2. You can watch the livestream directly on the website by clicking here or on its YouTube channel. For now, you can also visit the page to watch a video of the comet which was recorded on January 14. Do not let go of this unique chance!