    Home Tech News Ancient green comet to visit Earth after 50000 years; Know date and time to watch it LIVE

    Ancient green comet to visit Earth after 50000 years; Know date and time to watch it LIVE

    The famous green comet, which will be visiting Earth after a period of 50,000 years, is just a few days away from its closest approach. Do not miss this rare moment. Find out the date and time to watch it.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 17:29 IST
    Where do comets come from?
    Comet
    1/6 Most comets come from the Kuiper belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune comets from this neighborhood usually take 200 years or less to make one orbit around the sun. These are called short-period comets. (NASA)
    Comet
    2/6 Comets also come from their other hangout Oort cloud, a far-far-distant cloud, sending some flying into the inner solar system. (Pixabay)
    Comets
    3/6 When they are at home in the Oort cloud or Kuiper belt comets are just dull, dark chunks of ice, dust, and rock. In this state, they may not be much different from asteroids. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
    image caption
    4/6 Sometimes the gravitational pull of a planet can disturb comets in the Kuiper Belt and fly one headlong toward the sun. Notably, Jupiter's strong gravity can turn a long-period comet into a short-period one. (NASA)
    Comet
    5/6 The Sun's gravitational pull takes over, shaping the comet's path into an elliptical orbit. The comet travels faster and faster as it nears the sun swings and goes around close to the backside, then heads back to more or less where it came from. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 What makes comets look fuzzy and have tails? As comets get closer to the sun and begin to warm up, some of their materials start to boil off. This material forms a cloud around the nucleus. The cloud is called the coma and may stretch over hundreds of thousands of miles across. (NASA)
    Leonard Comet
    View all Images
    Know the date and time to watch the rare green comet which is visiting the Earth after 50000 years. (NASA)

    For a few weeks now, we have been hearing about an ancient green comet which will soon make an appearance in the night sky of the Earth. But this is no ordinary comet. This comet, known as Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, will be visiting our planet after a period of 50,000 years! This means the last time the Earth saw this comet, human civilisation did not exist. And recent reports are suggesting that it might also be the last time we see it as the icy comet might get destroyed from the heat of the inner solar system. So, do not miss out on a chance to watch this unique comet flying across the sky. Check details below.

    Date and time to watch the green comet

    The most exciting part about this astronomical event is that the comet will be visible to the unaided eye. While a backyard telescope will let you take a closer look at it, you can still watch it swim across the sky in any area with low light conditions. While it is already visible in the northeastern sky, the best view will be on February 1, 2023 when it will be closest to the Earth.

    How to watch the Comet ZTF

    While the comet will be visible to the naked eye on February 1 and 2, there are some preconditions to be able to watch it. You need to be in an area with relatively low light pollution and clear sky. This means that people living in big cities might not be able to see the comet directly or with the help of a telescope.

    So, what can you do? Don't worry. You do not have to miss out on this historic occurrence. The Virtual Telescope Project, an online telescope webcast platform, will be hosting a free livestream of the comet starting 9:30 AM IST on February 2. You can watch the livestream directly on the website by clicking here or on its YouTube channel. For now, you can also visit the page to watch a video of the comet which was recorded on January 14. Do not let go of this unique chance!

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 16:43 IST
    Tags:
