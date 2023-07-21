Home Tech News Apple AI Tool: How it can impact your iPhone

Apple AI Tool: How it can impact your iPhone

Apple's upcoming generative AI tool could revolutionise iPhones. It could lead to an 'intelligent' Siri, enhance photo processing and do much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 09:46 IST
iPhone 16: Price, specs and features – everything we know so far
iPhone
1/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/6 Camera improvements: This year, only iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Periscope camera lens. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024, a MacRumors report suggested. Not just that, it says that the standard iPhone 16 may get a vertical camera layout just like the iPhone 12.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
4/6 Wi-Fi 7: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 models might incorporate the latest WiFi 7 technology, which is anticipated to deliver speeds of at least 30 gigabits per second, with the potential to reach up to 40 gigabits per second. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
5/6 iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that there might be a new top-of-the-line model - iPhone 16 Ultra with additional improvements, a portless design, and more. However, it is still unclear whether Apple will replace the Pro Max with a new Ultra or will it be a fifth addition to the series. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Features that have slim chances: Under Display Face ID and solid-state buttons have been part of several rumours and leaks. However, the chances of the arrival of these two crucial upgrades on the iPhone 16 series are low. (HT Tech)
Apple's future iPhones
View all Images
Apple's future iPhones can embrace AI leading to a smarter Siri, Health, Camera, and more features. (Apple)

Apple is said to be secretly developing its generative AI tool with plans for a significant AI-related announcement next year, according to a Bloomberg report. While the implications for current Apple devices, especially the iPhone, might not be immediately evident, the possibility of Apple delving into generative AI and chatbots is generating excitement among fans who have been waiting for a real game-changer iPhone for a long time.

The internal chatbot, that many are referring to as Apple GPT, is currently intended solely for employee experimentation and won't likely be available for consumers. However, the new framework, dubbed Ajax, used to create large language models, could pave the way for exciting AI advancements, as per the Techradar reports.

Here are five potential ways Apple's rumoured generative AI tech could enhance future iPhones:

1. Enhanced Siri: Apple's voice assistant, Siri, has room for improvement especially with rivals like Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana and others having improved so much. Leveraging generative AI, Apple could create a more conversational and intelligent Siri. Despite potential privacy concerns, Apple has been hiring experts in conversational and generative AI to work towards this goal.

2. Intelligent Health App: Apple's iOS Health app is rumoured to receive machine learning-based improvements, offering personalised lifestyle recommendations based on health data. By integrating Ajax-generated chatbots, users could interact with their health data more intuitively, potentially even tracking moods through speech analysis.

3. Fitness Coaching Service: Codenamed Quartz, Apple's rumoured coaching service aims to enhance exercise motivation, eating habits, and sleep patterns. Utilising Ajax's capabilities, personalised coaching programs based on data from the Apple Watch could be developed, though it might be a paid service.

4. Smarter Camera: Apple has already integrated AI in its photo processing, and the generative AI advancements could automate photo editing further. Features like enhanced auto-edit tools and improved photo organisation might be introduced.

5. Powerful Search: Large language models' ability to summarise vast amounts of information could elevate iPhone's Search function. The improved search could handle more specific and conversational queries within various Apple stock apps.

In short, while the mentioned AI advancements hold much promise, the challenges of balancing user privacy and device capabilities remain. Apple's commitment to both privacy and cutting-edge technology will undoubtedly shape the implementation of its rumoured AI tech in the future iPhones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 09:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets