Apple CEO Tim Cook gives priceless reaction at seeing Macintosh Classic machine after opening first India store

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh at Apple's annual shareholder's meeting in Cupertino, California in 1984, debuting the new computer with a 9-inch black and white display and at an affordable price.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 07:30 IST
As the excitement continues even after the grand opening of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, what caught the eye on Tuesday was the reaction of Apple CEO Apple Tim Cook when a fan brought a more than 33-year-old Macintosh Classic machine to the store.

Cook couldn't believe his eyes and was surprised at seeing an old Macintosh Classic machine at the store. His reaction was priceless.

A man wearing a black turtleneck and yellow cap entered the store. Calling himself a diehard fan of Apple products, he said he has stuck with the brand ever since the Apple computer was founded by Steve Jobs.

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh at Apple's annual shareholder's meeting in Cupertino, California in 1984, debuting the new computer with a 9-inch black and white display and at an affordable price.

A few hours ago, taking to Twitter, Apple CEO dropped a picture from the grand store opening and captioned it, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC -- our first store in India."

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies.

In the early hours of Tuesday, people were spotted waiting patiently in serpentine queues outside the store.

Tim Cook on Monday took to Twitter and posted a photograph with his team from the Mumbai store.

He tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) tomorrow." He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

Apple's Delhi outlet will be thrown open for customers at 10 am on Thursday. The US tech giant launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

Apple's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at Delhi's Saket Mall.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 07:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

