Apple CEO Tim Cook to inaugurate first-ever Apple stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Seven years since his last trip, Apple CEO Tim Cook will visit India next week to launch the first ever Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apr 11 2023, 15:55 IST
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, KNOW how top tech CEOs are fighting cyber threats
Cyber security
1/5 Cybersecurity threats have become a major concern with a growing number of high-profile data breaches and cyber-attacks on companies of all sizes. The risk of cyber-attacks is expected to increase as more businesses continue to rely on digital technologies and the internet to operate. In response, top industry leaders are taking proactive steps to address these threats and ensure the safety and security of their organizations and customers. Let’s see how leading tech CEOs are addressing the situation. (Pexels)
Satya Nadella
2/5 Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft: Under Satya Nadella, the company has invested heavily in developing new cybersecurity technologies and solutions. Microsoft has developed advanced threat protection tools that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to cyber-attacks in real-time. Recently, the company has launched Copilot tools which uses OpenAI's new GPT-4 language system to ward off hacks and clean up systems after an attack.  (Reuters)
Sundar Pichai
3/5 Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google: Google has developed some of the most advanced security technologies in the industry. Under Sundar Pichai, the company has continued to prioritize cybersecurity and has developed a range of tools and solutions to protect its users and their data. Google's Advanced Protection Program provides additional security features to high-risk users, such as journalists, politicians, and executives, to protect them against targeted attacks. (AFP)
Jeff Bezos
4/5 Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon: The company has developed a range of cybersecurity tools and services, including AWS Shield, which provides protection against DDoS attacks, and Amazon GuardDuty, which uses machine learning to detect threats in real-time. (AFP)
image caption
5/5 Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: Apple has developed a range of security features, including end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, to protect its users' data. Additionally, Apple has taken a strong stance on data privacy and has refused to cooperate with government requests for user data, even in high-profile cases. (AFP)
Tim Cook
View all Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook to visit India next week to inaugurate the first ever Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai. (AFP)

It has been seven years since Apple CEO Tim Cook last visited India. Cook visited the country in 2016, the year iPhone 7 series was launched. But now, that is set to change as reports have revealed that the Apple CEO will visit India again next week to inaugurate the country's first-ever Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The visit also comes at a time when Apple is aiming to capture a greater share of the Indian market and bolster its expansion plans into the nation as an alternative to China.

The information comes from a Bloomberg report which stated that Cook has scheduled a trip to India next week. He will first be visiting Mumbai during his trip to inaugurate the Apple Store BKC, Mumbai on April 18 and he is likely to visit the Delhi Apple Store in Saket which is set to open on April 20. Some reports have also claimed that the Apple CEO might meet PM Narendra Modi between the two stores' inauguration.

Apple CEO Tim Cook to visit India next week

The two Apple stores in the country will be the first to be designed and maintained by Apple itself, unlike other Apple-exclusive stores. Apart from selling products, these stores will also be used as experience centers as well as to educate users on new products and features launched by the company. Additionally, consumers will also be able to order a product online and then collect it directly from these stores.

Cook's India trip can also be underlined by the current strained relationship between the USA and China and Apple's desire to reduce its reliance on the latter. With India being the second largest smartphone market in the world, Apple looks to be aiming to capture a bigger share of the pie. It has already built and begun operating multiple iPhone assembly units and has stated that it wants to manufacture more devices in the country with an intention of selling them domestically as well as exporting them to other markets.

Tim Cook highlighted the importance of the Indian market during an earnings call. He said, “India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. I'm very bullish on India”.

