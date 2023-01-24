    Trending News

    Home Tech News Apple in talks with Disney, others on VR content for new headset - Reports

    Apple in talks with Disney, others on VR content for new headset - Reports

    Apple Inc was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset.
    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 07:28 IST
    Catch a virtual world with goggles
    image caption
    1/5 A visitor wears Japanese high-tech giant Canon's see-through head mount display 'HM-A1' to show the 'Mixed Reality' of the man gripping a circular saw in the real world in the display at the annual Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    image caption
    2/5 Canon displays a prototype model of handheld 'Mixed Reality' (MR) goggles at the annual Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    image caption
    3/5 Japan's high-tech giant Canon displays a prototype model of handheld 'Mixed Reality' goggles at the annual Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    image caption
    4/5 Japan's high-tech giant Canon displays a prototype model of handheld 'Mixed Reality' (MR) goggles at the annual Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    image caption
    5/5 A visitor wears Japanese high-tech giant Canon's see-through head mount display (HMD) 'HM-A1' to show the 'Mixed Reality' (MR) of the woman gripping a circular saw in the real world in the display at the annual Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    Apple VR
    View all Images
    Apple is holding talks with different media platforms, including Disney, for creating content for its upcoming VR headset. (Unspalsh)

    Apple Inc was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

    Developed with Sony Group Corp, the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality "pass-through mode", the report said.

    It added that the tech giant was working to update its own Apple TV material to work with the headset.

    Disney, Apple and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to unveil its first mixed reality (MR) headset this year.

    MR is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction.

    The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to the report.

    That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc's Quest Pro virtual and MR headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 07:28 IST
