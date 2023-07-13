Home Tech News Apple joins Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

Apple joins Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

Apple, in partnership with Acumen, will start supporting social enterprises in India to improve livelihoods through clean energy innovation.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 13:15 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
Apple to support social enterprises in a 12-week program to promote clean energy innovation along with Acumen.
View all Images
Apple to support social enterprises in a 12-week program to promote clean energy innovation along with Acumen. (AP)

Apple will expand its social initiatives in India to boost clean energy innovation. The tech giant has joined Acumen, a global non-profit organization, for an initiative that aims to transform the lives of people living in poverty and also focus on protecting the environment. The organization has designed an Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator program for social entrepreneurs which will continue for 12 weeks starting in September.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy. We're demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple's vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

About the initiative

This partnership will drive the growth of a cohort of emerging social enterprises with the help of clean energy and energy-efficient solutions to address the needs of marginalized communities. The accelerator, created by Acumen, invites participants to join The Foundry, a global community of small businesses. The participants will have access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Later on, they will be eligible for technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen's Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

Application for the initiate is now open. Small businesses and farmers in India with a clear social or environmental mission are invited to apply for a grant to advance sustainable energy solutions by July 24.

Apple's environment initiatives in India

This year, Apple also partnered with Frank Water to announce its contribution towards clean water. This initiative aims to improve water quality and supply chains. It also focuses on sanitation and hygiene facilities. Additionally, Apple will work closely with Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves across India's west coast.

By 2030, more than 250 global manufacturing partners, including 12 manufacturing facilities in India, will go 100 percent renewable for all Apple production to become carbon neutral globally.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 13:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets