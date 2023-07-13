Apple joins Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

Apple will expand its social initiatives in India to boost clean energy innovation. The tech giant has joined Acumen, a global non-profit organization, for an initiative that aims to transform the lives of people living in poverty and also focus on protecting the environment. The organization has designed an Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator program for social entrepreneurs which will continue for 12 weeks starting in September.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy. We're demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple's vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

About the initiative

This partnership will drive the growth of a cohort of emerging social enterprises with the help of clean energy and energy-efficient solutions to address the needs of marginalized communities. The accelerator, created by Acumen, invites participants to join The Foundry, a global community of small businesses. The participants will have access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Later on, they will be eligible for technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen's Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

Application for the initiate is now open. Small businesses and farmers in India with a clear social or environmental mission are invited to apply for a grant to advance sustainable energy solutions by July 24.

Apple's environment initiatives in India

This year, Apple also partnered with Frank Water to announce its contribution towards clean water. This initiative aims to improve water quality and supply chains. It also focuses on sanitation and hygiene facilities. Additionally, Apple will work closely with Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves across India's west coast.

By 2030, more than 250 global manufacturing partners, including 12 manufacturing facilities in India, will go 100 percent renewable for all Apple production to become carbon neutral globally.