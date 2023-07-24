Apple's new AI project: What to expect in the future from 'Apple GPT'

Apple has reportedly developed "Apple GPT," a chatbot, but its release plans remain uncertain. Insiders reveal the company's efforts in integrating generative AI into its products. It has been suggested that Apple is already using the AI tool internally with only employees having access.

Tech giant Apple has been working on its own version of a chatbot referred to as "Apple GPT," as reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.. However, the company has not yet decided when or if it will release this AI chatbot to the public.

Apple's efforts to integrate ‘Generative AI'

Even though Apple hasn't made any official announcements about generative AI, insiders reveal that the company is dedicating significant efforts to incorporate this technology into its products. The company has already developed an internal service similar to ChatGPT, which helps employees test new features, summarize text, and answer questions based on the data it has learned.

The Ajax Framework

The heart of this large language model (LLM) work is a fresh framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like app, nicknamed "Apple GPT," is just one of the many possibilities that the Ajax framework can offer. The LLM project involves collaboration across various departments, such as software engineering, machine learning, and cloud engineering.

Exploring possibilities for ‘Generative AI' applications

While Apple has not yet determined the final purpose of its generative AI product for consumers, there are some potential areas of interest. One idea is to enhance Siri to be more conversational and capable of handling more tasks on behalf of the user. For example, users might ask Siri to compose an email about an upcoming meeting without having to dictate every word.

Apple also plans to apply generative AI in its operations, like providing support to its AppleCare staff to better assist customers. The company's approach, led by Apple AI chief John Giannandrea, leans towards caution, and CEO Tim Cook advocates for broader AI regulation.

Looking at the future of "Ajax," Apple has not yet disclosed any specific plans for the technology. However, it is evident that the company is investing heavily in hiring experienced AI engineers, with 179 job opportunities related to machine learning and natural language processing currently available.

Industry experts anticipate that Apple's foray into generative AI goes beyond simply launching Apple GPT to compete with other AI chatbots. Instead, this technology is expected to become an integral part of every service, feature, and component in Apple's products, including its phones and other offerings.