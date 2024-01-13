Icon
At CES 2024, women's health on show, a little; check out Cerviray AI, cooling mattress, more

Among the more than 3,500 booths at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, only a few focus exclusively on women's health, including a cervical cancer screening device and a wristband to anticipate hot flushes.

AFP
Jan 13 2024
Samsung debuts ‘AI for All’ Vision at CES 2024; Ballie to AI Laundry Combo, know what has been rolled out
image caption
1/5 AI TV processor - Samsung showcased its Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV that boasts a built-in AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3. This processor is equipped with an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor. Using a feature called AI Motion Enhancer Pro, it automatically upscales low-resolution content to provide users with up to 8K quality viewing experience and sharpens fast-moving images. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/5 Ballie - The company has also announced major upgrades to Ballie, its rolling AI robot. Ballie has now evolved into your AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customized services. It can now project images and videos on walls so that users can view key information for their daily lives. (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo - Also unveiled at CES 2024, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an all-in-one washer and dryer. It also gets the AI Family Hub including a 7-inch LCD display that acts as an intuitive control center for managing laundry. It personalizes washing and drying by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to suggest cycles. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub - Samsung also unveiled its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub. This refrigerator boasts a 32-inch screen that features the new AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 different food items that are put into and taken out of the refrigerator and suggests recipes using those ingredients. (Bloomberg)
CES 2024
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 - Samsung has also announced a major update to Galaxy Book 4 which was launched in December. Courtesy of a partnership with Microsoft, the Copilot AI chatbot connects the Galaxy Book4 series with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make them work seamlessly together. It can find, read, or summarize text messages from a user’s Galaxy smartphone and even automatically create and send messages on a user’s behalf directly from the PC. (Bloomberg)
CES 2024
Genesis Systems co-founder Shannon Stuckenberg discusses the inner workings of a WaterCube device that extracts water from the air during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 12, 2024. (AFP)

Among the more than 3,500 booths at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, only a few focus exclusively on women's health, including a cervical cancer screening device and a wristband to anticipate hot flushes. South Korea's Aidot presented Cerviray AI, which enables remote screening for uterine cancer with the help of artificial intelligence. 

According to the World Health Organization, it is the fourth most common cancer in women with around 570,000 new cases and around 311,000 deaths reported worldwide in 2018.

Yet uterine cancer is one of the easiest forms of cancer to prevent and treat, if detected early enough and treated effectively.

But if the diagnosis is made too late, the outcome is usually fatal.

Aidot hopes to boost screening worldwide with its device, based on a technique known as "VIA" -- for visual inspection with acetic acid -- described as "simpler, faster and less expensive" than the usual tests, such as the pap smear.

The test "is conducted by a specialist with the naked eye," the company said, underlining that the result is immediate, whereas lab tests require several days or even weeks.

The Cerviray AI, developed in collaboration with gynecologists and South Korean hospitals, also offers the possibility of telemedicine, which could be useful in developing countries, where medical infrastructures are often deficient.

Cooling mattress

"I've seen a little more about babies and women' health, but 70 percent of what you see is targeted at men," said analyst Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.

This should change soon: "The women's digital health industry is forecasted to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027," said Jessica Boothe, Director of Market Research at the Consumer Technology Association.

"This area is ripe for the technology industry."

US company Amira Health is one of the pioneers. It focuses on the menopause, a period in a woman's life that can sometimes lead to significant discomfort, such as hot flashes.

Amira has designed the Terra System, which "predicts and preemptively counteracts hot flashes" during the night, allowing women a better night's sleep with a cooling mattress.

Terra, which works with a sensor-equipped wristband, tracks biometric data that is analyzed by artificial intelligence that establishes the body's natural rhythms and anticipates the onset of hot flashes.

At night, "within seconds of a hot flash being detected, the cooling mattress pad cools down...almost instantly -- ensuring you experience shorter, less disruptive episodes for a more restful sleep," the company explained.

The device is due to go on sale in March, for $525.

 Well-being ring

The Evie ring from Movano Health also aims to ensure day-to-day well-being by establishing, again thanks to AI, the biological conditions in which quality of life is best achieved and then helping its owner maintain it.

Evie does not form a complete ring "to accommodate the swelling of the finger during periods for example," Movano's marketing manager Tyla Bucher told to AFP.

An app tracks data on sleep, activity, calories burned, mood, and other factors, which enables the AI to determine the right combination to be in top form.

The Evie ring is waterproof to a depth of one meter, comes in three finishes and sizes and costs $269.

13 Jan, 09:28 IST
