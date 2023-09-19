Icon
Home Tech News Bitcoin Climbs Above $27,000 for the First Time Since August

Bitcoin Climbs Above $27,000 for the First Time Since August

Bitcoin extended its rally from last week, rising above $27,000 for the first time since August. Other digital assets followed suit, with smaller tokens such as Solana, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash rallying.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 23:37 IST
Icon
Staggering iPhone 12 PRICE CUT announced! Check best offers for you, get Bitcoin too
Bitcoin
1/5 Originally priced at Rs. 65,900, Flipkart has reduced the price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 59,999, at a discount of 8 percent. You can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and amazing freebies with the iPhone 12. The freebies include Bitcoin Worth Rs. 201 in your CoinDCX portfolio and Magzter 3 Months Gold Subscription. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. Rs. 17,000 off on the price on the iPhone 12. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Similarly, Amazon has also announced a price cut on the iPhone 12. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at just Rs. 58,900, at a discount of 17 percent. You can also get up to Rs. 12,750 off on the iPhone 12 if you exchange your old smartphone. The exchange bonus depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Amazon is also offering a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. (Apple)
Bitcoin
5/5 iPhone 12 Specifications- iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inches OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2532×1170-pixel resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and HRD support. The device is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset paired with a 2,815mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. The iPhone 12 packs 4GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. (Apple)
Bitcoin
View all Images
Solana gained around 6%, Litecoin rose 6.5% and Bitcoin Cash jumped 8%. (AP)

Bitcoin extended its rally from last week, rising above $27,000 for the first time since August. Other digital assets followed suit, with smaller tokens such as Solana, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash rallying.

The largest digital token had ended positive on Sunday for the first week in five, and increased as much as 3.7% to $27,418 on Monday. Solana gained around 6%, Litecoin rose 6.5% and Bitcoin Cash jumped 8%.

The price increases come with the Federal Reserve expected to keep borrowing rates steady when policy makers meet this week. Higher rates tend to reduce the allure of higher risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

“After a prolonged struggle at the psychological support of $25,000, Bitcoin managed to hold steady. Range traders will now be looking to take profits just above $30,000,” said Mati Greenspan, chief executive officer of Quantum Economics.

Some analysts are questioning how long this latest rally will last and as reported previously the level investors are watching on Bitcoin is $28,800.

“I don't see a clear catalyst for the move up,” said Dessislava Ianeva, senior research analyst at Kaiko. “In the current low liquidity environment, relatively low buying/selling pressure could amplify spot price movements and spur liquidations on derivatives markets.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 23:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon