Icon
Home Tech News Budget 2024: Govt commits to boost electric vehicle ecosystem through infrastructure support

Budget 2024: Govt commits to boost electric vehicle ecosystem through infrastructure support

In her Budget 2024 speech, FM Sitharaman announced the government's commitment to strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem through support for charging infrastructure, and encouragement of electric bus networks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 15:34 IST
Icon
5 best budgeting apps you need to try: From Monefy to Spendee, know how to save money
image caption
1/5 Monefy: Monefy is a user-friendly financial organizer and tracker that can simplify the process of monitoring your spending, and daily expenses, and increase overall financial awareness. Users can add their expenses with a single click, as well as get real-time financial status and updates on spending patterns. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Money View: Money View is a personal finance manager app that helps you track and manage your expenses easily. Apart from allowing users to track their expenses automatically, get payment reminders, and check their account balances all in one place, it also offers an instant personal loan of up to Rs. 10,00,000. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Spendee: Spendee can come in handy if you’re poor at managing your finances wisely. With the app, users can track their spending and optimize their budgets. It also features simple infographics and stylish graphs that display your spending in a manner that is easy to grasp. Moreover, you can save money for categories you spend the most on by creating budgets and sticking to them. (Google Play Store)
Budget 2024
4/5 Wallet: The Wallet: Budget Expense Tracker app can help you plan, manage, and get a report concerning your finances. With 3500 supported banks, it tracks and logs all your spending automatically. You can also get insightful reports about the state of your finances. Other features include multiple currency support, Automatic cloud sync, Receipts and warranties, Categories and templates, geo-mapping transactions, hash-tagging, and Shopping lists. (Google Play Store)
Budget 2024
5/5 EasyBudget: If most budgeting apps intimidate you with a myriad of features, then EasyBudget can come in handy. It has a clean and minimal interface without any fancy but confusing graphs or charts. With EasyBudget, users can track their spending, keep daily expenses in check, as well as get monthly reports on their financial status. (Google Play Store)
Budget 2024
icon View all Images
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman announces government commitment to bolster the electric vehicle ecosystem. (REUTERS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech today, declared that the government aims to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem by providing support to both charging and manufacturing infrastructure across the country. In her pre-election Budget - technically a vote on account and commonly referred to as an interim Budget - Sitharaman emphasised the encouragement of electric buses for public transport networks as a pivotal aspect of this strategy.

"Our government is committed to expanding and fortifying the e-vehicle ecosystem by actively supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure," stated the finance minister. Additionally, she highlighted the intention to promote the adoption of electric buses in public transport networks through the implementation of payment security mechanisms.

Mandatory Blending and Eco-friendly Alternatives

Sitharaman underscored that the mandatory blending of compressed biogas into compressed natural gas for transport and piped natural gas will be enforced. Furthermore, she announced the launch of the Biomanufacturing and Bio Foundry scheme, aiming to provide eco-friendly alternatives for biodegradable production.

Unmet Expectations and Industry Concerns

While acknowledging positive aspects of the interim Budget, Chakravarthi C, Managing Director of Quantum Energy, expressed some unmet expectations. He particularly emphasised the anticipation for an extension of the FAME II subsidy program beyond its imminent expiration in March 2024. This extension, aligned with the government's ambitious 2030 target of having 30 percent electric vehicles on Indian roads, would have further supported the EV industry.

Chakravarthi also highlighted the potential benefits of a substantial reduction in GST on lithium-ion battery packs and cells, advocating for a decrease from 18 percent to 5 percent. This reduction, he argued, would have alleviated manufacturing costs, making EVs more competitively priced and thereby fostering increased consumer adoption.

The absence of a standardised policy for the battery-swapping market was identified as a missed opportunity by Chakravarthi, PTI reported.

Seafund Co-founder & Managing Partner Mayuresh Raut, on the other hand, welcomed the solar rooftop schemes as a significant boost. Raut emphasised that these schemes not only contribute to meeting clean energy goals but also position India to address the current impediments to wider EV adoption, specifically the charging infrastructure.

Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO of Snap E Cabs, lauded the government's visionary initiative, stating that it not only accelerates the transition to sustainable transportation but also fosters innovation and job creation within the EV sector.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 15:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon