CES 2024: TVs, Laptops, AI to Gaming, know what to expect at this tech fest

The countdown is on for the much-anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, happening from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), this year's CES promises a spectacular showcase spanning 2.4 million square feet, featuring over 4000 exhibitors. The event sets the stage for the tech trends of the year, with companies revealing their latest innovations across various domains. From TVs to gaming hardware, here's a sneak peek into what's in store at CES 2024.

1. TVs

While TVs take the spotlight at CES, this year's focus is on AI processing. LG, Roku, and others are bringing AI to the forefront, using machine learning to optimize picture and sound. AI in home theaters will automatically enhance settings, providing consumers with a deeper and clearer content experience.

2. Laptops: Beyond Processor Bumps

Intel's new Meteor Lake chips will be showcased in a plethora of laptops at CES. However, it's not just about processor upgrades. Laptop makers will unveil flashy designs and experimental devices, pushing the boundaries of laptop evolution. Expect quirky and innovative designs that redefine the traditional laptop.

3. 'AI PC' and Performance Upgrades

Hot on the heels of Intel's 14th Gen Core processors launch, CES 2024 will witness a wave of new laptops boasting upgraded performance and power efficiency. Major PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo will showcase their latest ultraportable, gaming, and workstation notebooks, equipped with the new silicon. Innovations in laptop design, including dual-screen and foldable displays, and enhanced gaming capabilities, will be in the spotlight. The buzz around 'AI PCs' with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) will indicate the mainstream adoption of specialized computers for AI workloads.

4. AI Smart Home

Artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate homes, with appliance makers incorporating AI into everyday devices. Samsung's "AI for All" theme will be evident in next-gen air conditioners, fridges, and washing machines, promising enhanced performance. LG, on the other hand, will showcase a Smart Home AI Agent with improved understanding of user contexts. While some technologies may seem gimmicky, gradual improvements in on-device AI are making appliances and household robots more helpful.

5. NVIDIA's Presence at CES 2024

As of 2023, NVIDIA has achieved a remarkable trillion-dollar valuation, propelled by groundbreaking generative AI advancements such as ChatGPT and Dall-E. The company finds itself at a crucial juncture, maintaining its renowned status in graphics cards while navigating heightened expectations in the field of generative AI. Anticipation surrounds the potential revelation of new GPUs bearing the "Super" brand at CES, yet the specifics remain veiled in secrecy. With the consumer market eagerly anticipating NVIDIA's next move, CES 2024 could signify a pivotal moment for this tech giant.

6. High-speed Gaming Hardware

CES is a gaming paradise, with major players like Nvidia, AMD, and Razer unveiling their latest offerings. Nvidia is expected to reveal the RTX 40-series Super GPUs, bringing enhanced power to flagship graphics cards. Portable PC gaming hardware is likely to see more entries, and gaming monitors will feature cutting-edge displays, extremely fast refresh rates, and competitive gameplay-focused features.

In short, CES 2024 promises a thrilling display of tech innovation, from AI-infused TVs to boundary-pushing laptops, smart home advancements, and high-speed gaming hardware. Stay tuned for a glimpse into the future of consumer electronics.

