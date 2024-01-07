Icon
Home Tech News CES 2024: TVs, Laptops, AI to Gaming, know what to expect at this tech fest

CES 2024: TVs, Laptops, AI to Gaming, know what to expect at this tech fest

Get ready for CES 2024! From AI-powered TVs to innovative laptops, smart homes, and gaming tech, the event promises a glimpse into the future of consumer electronics.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2024, 13:41 IST
Icon
Cybercrime in India in 2023: WFH scams and Illegal lending apps top list, reveals I4C report
CES 2024
1/5 According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), in 2023, the highest number of reported cybercrimes were related to Work from Home (WFH) or Part-time job scams. CEO Rajesh Kumar emphasized the prevalence of digital advertising, online messengers, and bulk SMS as common channels used by fraudsters. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Illegal lending apps ranked second in contributing to cybercrimes, with a focus on operations in countries like China, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The Indian government has taken measures to block 595 suspicious apps and has whitelisted 395 instant loan apps approved by the RBI. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Customer Care Number and Android malware emerged as the third-largest source of cyber fraud. Scamsters often use fake customer care numbers or install Android malware to steal sensitive information, including OTPs. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Impersonation and sextortion are two widely employed tactics by cybercriminals. While Work from Home scams dominate reported cases, sextortion, primarily operated from Mewat, remains underreported due to victims' reluctance to complain. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 CEO Kumar highlighted the challenge of sextortion cases, revealing that approximately 19,000 such incidents were reported in the past year. The prevalence of sextortion, coupled with victims' hesitancy to report, poses a significant concern for authorities combating cybercrimes. (unsplash)
CES 2024
icon View all Images
Get ready for a tech spectacular at CES 2024! From AI TVs to innovative laptops and smart homes, discover the latest in consumer electronics and gaming. (ces.tech)

The countdown is on for the much-anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, happening from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), this year's CES promises a spectacular showcase spanning 2.4 million square feet, featuring over 4000 exhibitors. The event sets the stage for the tech trends of the year, with companies revealing their latest innovations across various domains. From TVs to gaming hardware, here's a sneak peek into what's in store at CES 2024.

1. TVs

While TVs take the spotlight at CES, this year's focus is on AI processing. LG, Roku, and others are bringing AI to the forefront, using machine learning to optimize picture and sound. AI in home theaters will automatically enhance settings, providing consumers with a deeper and clearer content experience.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Laptops: Beyond Processor Bumps

Intel's new Meteor Lake chips will be showcased in a plethora of laptops at CES. However, it's not just about processor upgrades. Laptop makers will unveil flashy designs and experimental devices, pushing the boundaries of laptop evolution. Expect quirky and innovative designs that redefine the traditional laptop.

3. 'AI PC' and Performance Upgrades

Hot on the heels of Intel's 14th Gen Core processors launch, CES 2024 will witness a wave of new laptops boasting upgraded performance and power efficiency. Major PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo will showcase their latest ultraportable, gaming, and workstation notebooks, equipped with the new silicon. Innovations in laptop design, including dual-screen and foldable displays, and enhanced gaming capabilities, will be in the spotlight. The buzz around 'AI PCs' with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) will indicate the mainstream adoption of specialized computers for AI workloads.

4. AI Smart Home

Artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate homes, with appliance makers incorporating AI into everyday devices. Samsung's "AI for All" theme will be evident in next-gen air conditioners, fridges, and washing machines, promising enhanced performance. LG, on the other hand, will showcase a Smart Home AI Agent with improved understanding of user contexts. While some technologies may seem gimmicky, gradual improvements in on-device AI are making appliances and household robots more helpful.

5. NVIDIA's Presence at CES 2024

As of 2023, NVIDIA has achieved a remarkable trillion-dollar valuation, propelled by groundbreaking generative AI advancements such as ChatGPT and Dall-E. The company finds itself at a crucial juncture, maintaining its renowned status in graphics cards while navigating heightened expectations in the field of generative AI. Anticipation surrounds the potential revelation of new GPUs bearing the "Super" brand at CES, yet the specifics remain veiled in secrecy. With the consumer market eagerly anticipating NVIDIA's next move, CES 2024 could signify a pivotal moment for this tech giant.

6. High-speed Gaming Hardware

CES is a gaming paradise, with major players like Nvidia, AMD, and Razer unveiling their latest offerings. Nvidia is expected to reveal the RTX 40-series Super GPUs, bringing enhanced power to flagship graphics cards. Portable PC gaming hardware is likely to see more entries, and gaming monitors will feature cutting-edge displays, extremely fast refresh rates, and competitive gameplay-focused features.

In short, CES 2024 promises a thrilling display of tech innovation, from AI-infused TVs to boundary-pushing laptops, smart home advancements, and high-speed gaming hardware. Stay tuned for a glimpse into the future of consumer electronics.

Also, read these top stories today.

Lost Airpods? Who You Gonna Call?

X sleuths out there will find them for you! Far from depending on Apple Find My device feature, this Mumbaikar got onto X to find his lost Airpods. Lost in Kerala, found in Goa! Check it out here

Worried about Climate change?

Play this game and save the world! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Police get AI power in Ayodhya!

AI-powered CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security at Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Read all about it here.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 13:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon