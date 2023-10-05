Chandrayaan-3 mission done, ISRO eyes big SUCCESS with Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan missions too

Icon
After Chandrayaan-3 mission success, ISRO is gearing up for Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan missions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 18:24 IST
ISRO gears up for Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan missions after Chandrayaan-3 success. (Pixabay)
ISRO gears up for Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan missions after Chandrayaan-3 success. (Pixabay)

After the triumphant launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now setting its sights on two ambitious projects: Gaganyaan mission and Shukrayaan mission, as affirmed by G. Appanna, the Group Director of ISRO at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Addressing a press conference alongside K. Raghu, the chairman of Raghu Group of Institutions, on October 4, Appanna unveiled the commencement of the four-day World Space Week at Raghu Engineering College, Dakamarri. The festivities kicked off on October 5 and will conclude on October 8, coinciding with significant milestones in space exploration history of ISRO.

ISRO's Participation and Vision

World Space Week coincides with the launch of Sputnik on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the 1967 treaty that established the peaceful use of outer space. The program's inauguration will be attended by the IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, while the valedictory address will be delivered by Y. Sreenivasa Rao, Director General of Naval System and Materials at DRDO, according to a report by the Hindu.

ISRO's involvement in the event will see approximately 20 scientists participating, engaging in lectures, symposiums, and organising competitions such as painting, poster-making, and quizzes for students from schools and colleges. "About 3,000 students are expected to visit the REC campus daily. We are setting up a huge exhibition corner, showcasing rocket and satellite prototypes, right from the first one to the latest," Appanna revealed.

Similar programs are concurrently taking place at four locations across Andhra Pradesh, alongside Visakhapatnam, encompassing colleges in Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, and Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-3 mission

Discussing the Chandrayaan-3 mission's triumph, Appana elaborated on its complexities, emphasising the meticulous monitoring required at every stage. "The mission has been accomplished. We conducted a hopping test (Vikram Lander), which has provided us with insights on manufacturing a module capable of landing and lifting off once the mission is completed," he stated. Furthermore, the spectrometer on Chandrayaan-3 has identified numerous minerals on the lunar surface, with a notable presence of sulphur- a valuable resource for refuelling modules on the moon.

Progress on the Gaganyaan mission is on track, with India on the brink of sending astronauts into space. "We will be testing the recovery vehicle shortly," Appanna disclosed.

The World Space Week event is not just a celebration; it serves as an inspiration for young minds to delve into space studies and consider entrepreneurial opportunities in the field. Startups are encouraged to contribute their innovative ideas and products to space exploration endeavours. The future of Indian space exploration appears promising as ISRO propels these exciting ventures forward.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 18:24 IST
