ChatGPT done now, OpenAI developing “revolutionary” AI agents that can automate even more complex tasks

Recent reports suggest OpenAI, the company behind popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, is developing AI agents that can automate complex tasks by taking over devices. The Sam Altman-led company is said to be the pioneer of AI chatbots and it surged in popularity when it released ChatGPT in November 2022. As rivals such as Google and Microsoft seem to be finally catching up in the AI chatbot race, it is working on a “revolutionary” product.

OpenAI's AI agents

According to a report by The Information, the ChatGPT maker is working on two AI agents, the first of which could take over the user's device to automate tasks. The report states that this agent could transfer information from a document to a spreadsheet, or it could fill out an expense report and enter it into an accounting system. At present, these tasks require various human inputs including multiple keyboard strokes and having to work across several applications.

To carry out this task, the AI agent would require permission to take over the device, and the required files would need to be stored locally on the device itself. The report suggests that OpenAI has trained its AI agent on samples of humans using computers, as well as how they work across different apps.

The second agent reportedly handles web-based tasks. This includes booking flight tickets, collecting publicly available data and creating plans for an event. While the release date of these AI agents is still unknown, the report suggests that OpenAI has been developing them for over a year.

This revelation comes soon after it came to light that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks with investors in an attempt to raise investment. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Altman aims to “boost the world's chip-building capacity”, and expand its AI prowess.

