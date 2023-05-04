Home Tech News ChatGPT sends shares in online learning giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in online learning giants into tailspin

Silicon Valley-based Chegg is an education tech company that provides online homework help and textbooks, and on Monday its CEO admitted that the explosion of generative AI chatbots had hurt revenue.

By:AFP
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 08:09 IST
ChatGPT
Silicon Valley-based Chegg is an education tech company that provides online homework help and textbooks, and on Monday its CEO admitted that the explosion of generative AI chatbots had hurt revenue. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
Silicon Valley-based Chegg is an education tech company that provides online homework help and textbooks, and on Monday its CEO admitted that the explosion of generative AI chatbots had hurt revenue. (REUTERS)

Shares in companies that specialize in publishing school textbooks and offering online classes took a big hit on Tuesday after signs emerged that AI-bots such as ChatGPT were eating into their business.

Silicon Valley-based Chegg is an education tech company that provides online homework help and textbooks, and on Monday its CEO admitted that the explosion of generative AI chatbots had hurt revenue.

"In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups," Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig told analysts on Monday.

"However, since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth rate," he added.

Specifically, the 18-year-old company reported a sales drop of seven percent over one year as well as a five percent fall in subscribers.

The admission sent shockwaves through the ed tech sector pushing Chegg's share price down by almost 50 percent and hammering similar companies such as UK-based Pearson, that lost 15 percent in London.

The chief executive insisted that the students' pivot to ChatGPT was a blip and that clients who kept their faith in the company's products "continue to choose us and retain us at high rates."

He also said it launched its own AI-powered tool called CheggMate, that was tailored to students and based on GPT-4, the latest iteration of the technology created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and that powers ChatGPT.

Chegg has in the past faced the same accusations addressed to ChatGPT of providing students with readymade ways to cheat, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when test-taking was largely taking place online outside a teacher's supervision.

While ChatGPT-style AI has largely been seen as a boon for the economy, the implosion in education tech stocks was the clearest example yet of the technology's capabilities assailing a company's bottom line.

Given the technology's untested nature, experts believe that the companies most vulnerable to AI for now are businesses that require little specialization - such as call centers or tutoring services as offered by Chegg and others.

For the time being, "you're only going to see very specific kinds of tasks that people are willing to farm out to generative AI," said Vishal Gupta, an associate professor at the USC Marshall School of Business.

These tasks are going to be "lower stakes" given the uncertainties about the technology, he added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 08:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets