Home Tech News Elon Musk's Starlink could soon provide satellite broadband services in India

Elon Musk's Starlink could soon provide satellite broadband services in India

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network may soon offer broadband services in India as officials consider granting it a GMPCS license.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 15:06 IST
Starlink
Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently covers 32 countries, could be available in India soon. (REUTERS)
Starlink
Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently covers 32 countries, could be available in India soon. (REUTERS)

After years of waiting, India may soon benefit from Elon Musk's Starlink. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's satellite network has made the internet accessible to even the most remote parts of the world. It has helped provide crucial internet connectivity wirelessly in remote places, war-torn areas as well and places witnessing natural disasters. While Starlink is currently available in nearly 32 countries, users in India were kept away from its services, despite Musk being in talks with the Indian government for years.

Now, if the latest report is to be believed, Starlink could soon offer broadband services in India.

Starlink in India

According to a report by the New Indian Express, officials close to the matter revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials will meet on September 22 to discuss whether to award SpaceX's satellite internet service the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license which it had applied for last year. This license grants companies permission to offer satellite communication services in licensed areas.

As of now only Bharti Airtel in partnership with OneWeb has been awarded this, although there were reports last year that Jio-owned Jio Space Technology company had also bagged the GMPCS license. The next move will involve obtaining an orbit spectrum from the DoT.

Starlink has trying to gain entry into the Indian market for a long time. The company even started taking preorders in 2021 without having a license, when it was warned by DoT to refrain from doing so, after which it issued refunds to people. When searching for Starlink's availability in India on its website. it reads “Starlink is not available in your area”, adding that the company is still awaiting regulatory approval.

Crackdown on OTT apps

As per the report, the official also stated that OTT apps should be brought under licensing rules. This is due to the users' safety concerns as well as licensing fees. “If these OTT players are under the licensing regime, they are obliged to follow government directions. In case of any incidents like in Nuh or Manipur, we could have directed these apps to stop their services without having to disconnect entire internet services,” said the unnamed official.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 15:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets