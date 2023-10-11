EU warns Musk 'X' spreading 'illegal' disinfo after Hamas attack
EU commissioner Thierry Breton warned Elon Musk about X spreading disinformation about the Hamas attack.
EU commissioner Thierry Breton warned Elon Musk on Tuesday that his platform "X", formerly Twitter, is spreading "illegal content and disinformation", in a letter seen by AFP.
The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel, and demanded Musk respond to the complaint and contact "relevant law enforcement authorities" within 24 hours.
First Published Date: 11 Oct, 07:18 IST
Tags: twitter
