Icon
Home Tech News European Union examines Microsoft investment in Sam Altman-led ChatGPT developer OpenAI

European Union examines Microsoft investment in Sam Altman-led ChatGPT developer OpenAI

  • The European Union's competition regulator said it was looking into Microsoft's investment into Sam Altman-led ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 22:46 IST
Icon
Empowering workflows: Microsoft Edge for Business unveils new features for enhanced productivity and accessibility
Margrethe Vestager
1/5 Microsoft Copilot General Availability:Microsoft Copilot, now generally available in Edge, seamlessly integrates AI into everyday workflows. This Edge sidebar feature ensures tangible productivity gains, making AI a reality in users' work. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 Shared Links Feature:Tackle information overload effortlessly with Edge's shared links feature. In Outlook and Teams, a curated collection organizes links by people and dates, transforming the browser into a user-friendly hub for streamlined collaboration. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 AI-powered Compose Feature:Edge for Business's Compose feature revolutionizes content creation. This AI tool generates drafts based on brief descriptions, simplifying email, report, and presentation writing. Customize drafts by adjusting tone, length, and format for a seamless experience. (Microsoft)
image caption
4/5 Edge Workspaces:Edge Workspaces, now generally available for both consumer and commercial use, facilitates collaborative browsing. Share browser tabs for organized project management at home or work, ensuring teams stay on the same page and enhance productivity. (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 New Accessibility Features:Edge for Business introduces Magnify, allowing users to enhance browsing by magnifying any image with a single click. Additionally, the Read Aloud feature reads web and PDF content in various speeds, voices, and accents, ensuring a more accessible browsing experience. (Microsoft)
Margrethe Vestager
icon View all Images
EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, who will meet top tech bosses California this week, said "it is fundamental that these new markets stay competitive". (via REUTERS)

The European Union's competition regulator said Tuesday it was looking into Microsoft's investment into ChatGPT developer, the CEO Sam Altman-led OpenAI to see if it merits further investigation under the bloc's merger rules. The European Commission said in a statement it was "checking whether Microsoft's investment in OpenAI might be reviewable under the EU Merger Regulation".

The move is part of efforts by Brussels to make sure its oversight can catch up with the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence and stop major players shutting out competitors.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, who will meet top tech bosses California this week, said "it is fundamental that these new markets stay competitive".

"We are inviting businesses and experts to tell us about any competition issues that they may perceive in these industries, whilst also closely monitoring AI partnerships to ensure they do not unduly distort market dynamics," she said.

Alongside meetings with Apple boss Tim Cook and Google chief Sundar Pichai, Vestager is also set to hold talks with two top executives from OpenAI.

The launch of the ChatGPT chatbot in November 2023 -- which became at the time the fastest-adopted app -- marked the popular arrival of the AI revolution.

Microsoft last year pledged to invest $13 billion in OpenAI and got a seat on the board after an abortive boardrooom coup against CEO Sam Altman.

Britain's competition watchdog last month also said it was looking into whether the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI resembles a merger.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 22:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon