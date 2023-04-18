Home Tech News First Apple Store in India inaugurated by Tim Cook at BKC Mumbai

First Apple Store in India inaugurated by Tim Cook at BKC Mumbai

The first ever Apple Store in India has been inaugurated at 11 AM by CEO Tim Cook in BKC, Mumbai. Check the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 11:34 IST
Apple Store
Know all about the first-ever Apple Store in India. (AP)
Apple Store
Know all about the first-ever Apple Store in India. (AP)

After weeks of anticipation, the first-ever Apple Store in India has been inaugurated today, April 18, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook and marked the first store in India to be designed and maintained by Apple itself. The Apple Store will not only serve as a retail point but also as an experience center and a space to educate consumers about Apple products and the latest hardware and software upgrades. Check below to know what to expect from the Apple Store.

The occasion also marks the first visit of the Apple CEO since 2016. Yesterday, April 17, Cook tweeted a picture from the BKC Apple Store along with the staff. He tweeted, “Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow”.

The Apple Store was opened to the public at 11 AM, today. People can come and visit it after that. However, do expect a big crowd.

First-ever Apple Store to open today

At the Apple Store, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple's latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store's well-equipped staff.

As per Apple, the store will offer a special event called “Mumbai Rising” which will be running from today through the summer. The company claims that during the event, it will be bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together and offer free sessions featuring Apple products, services, and hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

The Apple Store BKC is also going to be an energy-efficient commercial unit with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. Apple claims the store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 10:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets