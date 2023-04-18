First Apple Store in India inaugurated by Tim Cook at BKC Mumbai

After weeks of anticipation, the first-ever Apple Store in India has been inaugurated today, April 18, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook and marked the first store in India to be designed and maintained by Apple itself. The Apple Store will not only serve as a retail point but also as an experience center and a space to educate consumers about Apple products and the latest hardware and software upgrades. Check below to know what to expect from the Apple Store.

The occasion also marks the first visit of the Apple CEO since 2016. Yesterday, April 17, Cook tweeted a picture from the BKC Apple Store along with the staff. He tweeted, “Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow”.

The Apple Store was opened to the public at 11 AM, today. People can come and visit it after that. However, do expect a big crowd.

First-ever Apple Store to open today

At the Apple Store, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple's latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store's well-equipped staff.

As per Apple, the store will offer a special event called “Mumbai Rising” which will be running from today through the summer. The company claims that during the event, it will be bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together and offer free sessions featuring Apple products, services, and hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

The Apple Store BKC is also going to be an energy-efficient commercial unit with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. Apple claims the store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.