    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Google Faces Rare Jury Trial in DOJ Bet on Public’s Tech Unease

    Google Faces Rare Jury Trial in DOJ Bet on Public’s Tech Unease

    It’s possible that a jury for the Google case could allow the government to tap into the growing mainstream animosity toward the biggest tech companies.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 10:38 IST
    Google BEST apps of 2022 announced! Check out Tablets, Chromebooks, Wear
    image caption
    1/5 Google says that 2022 marked the post-pandemic era for many across the world – and in India too, people once again opened themselves to the possibilities and experiences of the outside world while continuing to depend on digital solutions for support across many of their needs. (Unsplash)
    Chromebook
    2/5 The winner of the Best Chromebooks app is BandLab – Music Making Studio, which is a free music recording and leading social music creation platform with more than 50 million users worldwide. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/5 BandLab is an app that lets users share music, no matter their skill level or background. The app also has a multi-track Studio, a music maker that lets you record, edit, and remix your music. (Google Play Store)
    image caption
    4/5 The best Tablets apps is the ‘Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.’ This app will help to capture the content that comes at you all day long, and curate your own space filled with only the topics you care about. You can save the latest stories, articles, news, sports, and videos from any device, and any publisher or app. (Google Play Store)
    image caption
    5/5 Google announced the best for Wear apps is the "Todoist: to-do list & planner." The app is a delightfully simple yet powerful task planner. It will even provide a work-life balance kind of service. (Google Play Store)
    Google
    View all Images
    Federal antitrust lawyers typically opt to present their cases directly to a federal judge. (REUTERS)

    The Justice Department's newest suit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google includes a surprising request: a jury trial.

    Federal antitrust lawyers typically opt to present their cases directly to a federal judge. But in its second suit against Google, the Justice Department asks that everyday people determine whether the company's advertising technology business violates the law.

    It's a risky move, given the complexity of the subject matter. But it could help the Justice Department sidestep the increasingly conservative judiciary, where judges have aligned with large corporations for decades and ruled against it in a string of cases last year.

    “If you pull the wrong judge, the law is so defendant friendly,” said Sam Weinstein, an antitrust law professor at Cardozo Law School.

    It's possible that a jury for the Google case could allow the government to tap into the growing mainstream animosity toward the biggest tech companies. But it will be key for the Justice Department to make its case clearly and concisely in order to win over the jurors.

    “There's a real risk that the jury just doesn't understand how these pieces fit together,” said Dan McCuaig, a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC who served in the DOJ antitrust division for twelve years.

    Beyond the jury trial demand, the Justice Department made a series of strategic decisions to improve its chances of winning. The case was filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, which is known for handling intricate business cases – particularly related to patents – more quickly than other court systems. The local rules are designed to expedite the process, and judges in the district pride themselves on moving cases quickly.

    The Eastern District of Virginia's familiarity with areas of the law like patents could mean the jurors are better prepared to handle the case, and an informed judge could make it harder for Google to delay the case for years.

    “With respect to this particular case, the DOJ's biggest challenge is time,” said Gary Reback, a veteran lawyer who helped to spearhead efforts that led to the government's epic antitrust case against Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s. “If you're on the other side of a monopolization case, you delay until the government staff turns over twice, they've got whole new people and they don't remember who does what and where the bodies are buried.”

    Overall, the case has a good shot at succeeding, legal experts said. It relies on traditional antitrust theories that hew closely to the government's winning case against Microsoft .

    “From a theory point of view, this case is not an earthquake or a seismic shift,” said Salil Mehra, a law professor at Temple University.

    Jeffrey Jacobovitz, who heads the antitrust and competition group for Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, said the case is a test of whether an antitrust law passed in 1890 can be used to “take on the behavior of high-tech companies.”

    He said DOJ's choice to request a jury trial could be an advantage if they can simplify the issues. “It's an aggressive case, and when you're seeking to break up part of a company it's not the easiest case to bring,” Jacobovitz said.

    Going to a jury “generally means if you prevail, your damages that you allege will be more significant,” he added.

    But even if the jury and judge agree that Google violated the law, the biggest fight is likely to erupt around what the remedy should look like. The Justice Department is calling for Google to spin off its DoubleClick ad technology platform entirely.

    “They are shooting for the moon because it would be an effective remedy and it's not reject-out-of-hand crazy,” said McCuaig. Whether it's attainable will depend on the judge, he added.

    The Justice Department is unlikely to accept a deal from Google. The search giant offered a potential settlement last year in an effort to forestall a suit, but was rebuffed, Bloomberg reported.

    The company could try again, citing some of the changes that it must make to its ad tech platforms to comply with the European Union's new tough regulations on digital gatekeepers. But the Biden administration has made clear they aren't amenable to settlements, said Weinstein.

    The Biden administration is “much more aggressive” than previous antitrust regimes, said Weinstein, who served in the Justice Department's antitrust division for eight years under Obama. “The administration has been saying we're not going to settle cases.”

    Any decision is a long way off. The case is likely to take years to wound its way through the courts, even if it was filed in Virginia.

    Reback said Google's dominance in online advertising would have been much easier to address if the government had intervened years ago. After the Federal Trade Commission in 2007 allowed Google to buy DoubleClick, it could be challenging to disentangle Google from its online ads business.

    “There was an academic paper years ago when Google was putting its ad tech monopoly together explaining what was happening and what the results would be,” said Reback. “We sent the paper to the government, but they ignored it. How much easier it would have been to stop this from happening than trying to fix it after the fact.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 10:38 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers