Google I/O 2023: From Android 14 OS, Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold smartphones, know what's coming

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2023 at the Amphitheatre Parkway in Mountain View, California from May 10. As always, the event is expected to begin with a keynote address from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai. During this conference, the tech giant is expected to announce several consumer-centric offerings, from Android 14 to Google Pixel 7a. Recently, the Twitter account of Google India also shared a teaser of the Pixel 7a, confirming that it will launch during this event.

Apart from the Pixel 7a, several other products could be launched. So, from Android 14, Google Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold, check out what Google could announce at the Google I/O 2023.

1. Android 14

Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework.

2. Google Pixel 7a

Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year's Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series.

3. Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel 7a is not the only smartphone that Google could announce at I/O 2023. Several reports claim that Google could finally announce its first foldable smartphone – the Google Pixel Fold. It could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

4. AI tools for Workspace

Google's official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated.

5. Google Pixel tablet

Apart from this, Google could also finally give us some more details about the Pixel tablet. The tech giant hinted at its upcoming tablet during the October event last year and there is a chance it could be revealed. In terms of specs, reports claim that the Pixel tablet will be powered by the same G2 chipset and could come bundled with a wireless charging dock.

6. Other rumoured launches

Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products.

Lastly, Google is also expected to announce new features and improvements to its generative AI program – Google Bard.

It should be noted that none of these products apart from Google Pixel 7a have been officially confirmed to launch and are based on just speculations. Google I/O 2023 will actually reveal the products that Google will announce this year.