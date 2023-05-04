Home Tech News Google I/O 2023: From Android 14 OS, Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold smartphones, know what's coming

Google I/O 2023: From Android 14 OS, Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold smartphones, know what's coming

Google I/O 2023 will kickstart from May 10 and it is likely that Google will reveal several new products. So, from Android 14, Google Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold, check out what could be on offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 12:44 IST
Google I/O 2023
Google could showcase several new products at Google I/O 2023. (Google)
Google I/O 2023
Google could showcase several new products at Google I/O 2023. (Google)

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2023 at the Amphitheatre Parkway in Mountain View, California from May 10. As always, the event is expected to begin with a keynote address from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai. During this conference, the tech giant is expected to announce several consumer-centric offerings, from Android 14 to Google Pixel 7a. Recently, the Twitter account of Google India also shared a teaser of the Pixel 7a, confirming that it will launch during this event.

Apart from the Pixel 7a, several other products could be launched. So, from Android 14, Google Pixel 7a to Pixel Fold, check out what Google could announce at the Google I/O 2023.

1. Android 14

Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework.

2. Google Pixel 7a

Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year's Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series.

3. Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel 7a is not the only smartphone that Google could announce at I/O 2023. Several reports claim that Google could finally announce its first foldable smartphone – the Google Pixel Fold. It could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

4. AI tools for Workspace

Google's official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated.

5. Google Pixel tablet

Apart from this, Google could also finally give us some more details about the Pixel tablet. The tech giant hinted at its upcoming tablet during the October event last year and there is a chance it could be revealed. In terms of specs, reports claim that the Pixel tablet will be powered by the same G2 chipset and could come bundled with a wireless charging dock.

6. Other rumoured launches

Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products.

Lastly, Google is also expected to announce new features and improvements to its generative AI program – Google Bard.

It should be noted that none of these products apart from Google Pixel 7a have been officially confirmed to launch and are based on just speculations. Google I/O 2023 will actually reveal the products that Google will announce this year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 12:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets