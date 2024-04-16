Google Play adds fingerprint verification for Android apps: Here’s how biometric locks will help you

In an era where convenience and security go hand in hand, Google is taking a significant step forward. Android users are soon to experience a revamped Play Store purchase verification system, with biometric authentication poised to replace the traditional Google Account password.

As part of its ongoing effort to bolster security and user experience, Google is proactively reaching out to Android users. The company has begun emailing users about an impending change that aims to streamline the purchase verification process through the adoption of biometric verification.

Current Verification Process

Currently, enabling "Biometric verification" in the Play Store involves navigating to Play Store settings, selecting Purchase verification, and toggling on the Biometric verification option. This requires users to input their Google Account password. However, Google's forthcoming update promises to make this process even more straightforward.

Soon, Android users will be able to use their fingerprint or face recognition to confirm their purchase verification preference. This change is a clear indication of Google's commitment to integrating advanced biometric technology into its ecosystem, enhancing both security and user convenience.

Google's Official Announcement

Google elaborated on this upcoming modification in an email titled “Your Google Play purchase verification settings.” The email informs users that “in the coming weeks, there will be a change in how you confirm your setting when you choose biometric verification.”

Encouraging users to prioritise security, Google emphasises the importance of enabling purchase verification for every transaction. To facilitate this, the Play Store will offer three verification frequency options: Always, Every 30 minutes, or Never. This flexibility ensures that users can customise their security settings according to their preferences and usage patterns.

Cautionary Note from Google

However, with the convenience of biometric verification comes a word of caution from Google. The company advises users to exercise discretion when storing biometric data, especially concerning children or others. Biometric data stored on a device could potentially be used for purchase verification. Hence, it's crucial to handle such sensitive information with care and avoid sharing passwords to maintain the integrity and security of your account.

