 Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones | Tech News
Home Tech News Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

Warning! The Centre warns against the USB charger scam in public places. Cybercriminals may steal your data. Follow these tips to stay safe when charging your devices on the go.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 08:42 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
USB charger scam
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
USB charger scam
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
USB charger scam
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
USB charger scam
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
USB charger scam
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
USB charger scam
icon View all Images
Stay alert! Public USB chargers pose risks. Know how to protect yourself from cyber scams. (Pexels)

The government has issued a warning urging citizens to be cautious when using public phone charging stations in places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The advisory comes amidst growing concerns over the "USB charger scam," a tactic cybercriminals use to exploit unsuspecting individuals who rely on these stations while on the move.

The USB charger scam poses a significant risk, exploiting the trust of individuals who rely on public charging ports. Cybercriminals utilise a tactic called "juice-jacking" to compromise these ports and launch attacks on connected devices.

Also read: Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch rare celestial event: All details

What is ‘Juice-Jacking'

Through juice-jacking, hackers can steal sensitive data or implant malware onto unsuspecting users' devices. When individuals connect their gadgets to compromised ports, they unknowingly expose themselves to potential data theft, malware installation, or device hijacking.

Also read: iPhone users, this app will help you lock all apps with Face ID and even hide them

To safeguard against such threats, here are some proactive measures to consider:

1. Use Electrical Wall Outlets or Carry Personal Cables/Power Banks: Prefer traditional electrical outlets when available, or bring your own charging cables or power banks to avoid using public USB stations.

2. Secure Your Device and Avoid Pairing with Unknown Devices: Implement device security features like PIN or password locks, and avoid connecting to unfamiliar or untrusted devices to prevent unauthorised access or data compromise.

3. Consider Charging Your Device When Turned Off: Charging devices while powered off reduces exposure to external threats, minimising the risk of cyber attacks.

4. Keep Software Updated: Regularly update your smartphone's software to patch security vulnerabilities and stay protected against emerging threats.

5. Install Malware Detection Software: Consider installing malware or virus detection software for added security against malicious attacks.

Also read: iPhone Finger: What is this new social media hype and should you be really worried?

What to Do If You're a Victim:

If you've fallen victim to the USB charging scam, report it immediately by calling 1930 or filing a report of cyber fraud at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. It's crucial to take prompt action to address any potential consequences of the scam.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 08:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets