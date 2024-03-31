Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

The government has issued a warning urging citizens to be cautious when using public phone charging stations in places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The advisory comes amidst growing concerns over the "USB charger scam," a tactic cybercriminals use to exploit unsuspecting individuals who rely on these stations while on the move.

The USB charger scam poses a significant risk, exploiting the trust of individuals who rely on public charging ports. Cybercriminals utilise a tactic called "juice-jacking" to compromise these ports and launch attacks on connected devices.

What is ‘Juice-Jacking'

Through juice-jacking, hackers can steal sensitive data or implant malware onto unsuspecting users' devices. When individuals connect their gadgets to compromised ports, they unknowingly expose themselves to potential data theft, malware installation, or device hijacking.

To safeguard against such threats, here are some proactive measures to consider:

1. Use Electrical Wall Outlets or Carry Personal Cables/Power Banks: Prefer traditional electrical outlets when available, or bring your own charging cables or power banks to avoid using public USB stations.

2. Secure Your Device and Avoid Pairing with Unknown Devices: Implement device security features like PIN or password locks, and avoid connecting to unfamiliar or untrusted devices to prevent unauthorised access or data compromise.

3. Consider Charging Your Device When Turned Off: Charging devices while powered off reduces exposure to external threats, minimising the risk of cyber attacks.

4. Keep Software Updated: Regularly update your smartphone's software to patch security vulnerabilities and stay protected against emerging threats.

5. Install Malware Detection Software: Consider installing malware or virus detection software for added security against malicious attacks.

What to Do If You're a Victim:

If you've fallen victim to the USB charging scam, report it immediately by calling 1930 or filing a report of cyber fraud at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. It's crucial to take prompt action to address any potential consequences of the scam.